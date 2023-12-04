View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Casting Crowns Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'20th Anniversary Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 4, 2023

Christian rock band Casting Crowns announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

New concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. According to promotional materials, the band promises "a live symphony experience." Later this month, the group has two headling shows in Minnesota.

When do Casting Crowns 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Casting Crowns Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 11
Casting Crowns at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Casting Crowns All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 8
Casting Crowns at Autumn Ridge Church
Autumn Ridge Church Rochester, MN
Dec 10
Casting Crowns at St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center
St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center St. Cloud, MN
Apr 4
Casting Crowns at Chrysler Hall
Chrysler Hall Norfolk, VA
Apr 5
Casting Crowns at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Apr 6
Casting Crowns at Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Columbia County Performing Arts Center Evans, GA
Apr 9
Casting Crowns at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 11
Casting Crowns at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 12
Casting Crowns at Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA
Apr 13
Casting Crowns at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 14
Casting Crowns at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse Syracuse, NY
Apr 18
Casting Crowns at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Apr 19
Casting Crowns at Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN Indiana, United States
Apr 24
Casting Crowns at Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Dayton
Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Dayton Dayton, OH
Apr 25
Casting Crowns at NorthRidge Church
NorthRidge Church Plymouth Charter Township, MI
Apr 26
Casting Crowns at Willow Creek Community Church
Willow Creek Community Church South Barrington, IL
Apr 27
Casting Crowns at Clay Center
Clay Center Charleston, WV
Apr 30
Casting Crowns at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
May 2
Casting Crowns at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
May 3
Casting Crowns at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 4
Casting Crowns at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 9
Casting Crowns at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
May 10
Casting Crowns at Baton Rouge River Center Theater
Baton Rouge River Center Theater Baton Rouge, LA
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Kingdom Bound Festival at Six Flags Darien Lake
Six Flags Darien Lake Corfu, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Casting Crowns on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Casting Crowns' Zumic artist page.

1
195
artists
Casting Crowns
genres
Christian Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Casting Crowns
Casting Crowns
Apr
11
Casting Crowns
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart