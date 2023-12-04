Casting Crowns Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian rock band Casting Crowns announced 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

New concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. According to promotional materials, the band promises "a live symphony experience." Later this month, the group has two headling shows in Minnesota.

When do Casting Crowns 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Casting Crowns on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

