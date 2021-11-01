Cat Power Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie musician Cat Power — aka Chan Marshall — has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from January into February and April into May. In late May, Cat Power also plans to tour through Europe. As the COVID pandemic recedes while vaccinations are happening, Marshall has played 30+ shows since August and has another 40+ planned next year.

When do Cat Power 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for fan club members begin November 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Cat Power All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Cat Power on her social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On January 14, Cat Power plans to release a new album titled Covers — a follow-up of sorts to her Covers Record released in 2000 and Jukebox released in 2008 (although she has an affinity for covering songs on nearly all of her albums). Listen to the previously shared songs "Pa Pa Power," "A Pair Of Brown Eyes," and "Bad Religion." For more information head to Cat Power's Zumic artist page.