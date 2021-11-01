View all results for 'alt'
Cat Power Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2021

Indie musician Cat Power — aka Chan Marshall — has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from January into February and April into May. In late May, Cat Power also plans to tour through Europe. As the COVID pandemic recedes while vaccinations are happening, Marshall has played 30+ shows since August and has another 40+ planned next year.

When do Cat Power 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for fan club members begin November 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Cat Power All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 16
Cat Power
Cat Power at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jan 18
Cat Power
Cat Power at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 19
Cat Power
Cat Power at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 20
Cat Power
Cat Power at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jan 22
Cat Power
Cat Power at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 24
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Jan 25
Cat Power
Cat Power at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 27
Cat Power
Cat Power at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jan 28
Cat Power
Cat Power at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jan 29
Cat Power
Cat Power at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jan 31
Cat Power
Cat Power at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Feb 2
Cat Power
Cat Power at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 4
Cat Power
Cat Power at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 5
Cat Power
Cat Power at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Feb 6
Cat Power
Cat Power at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Feb 7
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 9
Cat Power
Cat Power at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 10
Cat Power
Cat Power at Castro Theatre
Castro Theatre San Francisco, CA
Feb 11
Cat Power
Cat Power at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Apr 19
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 21
Cat Power
Cat Power at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 22
Cat Power
Cat Power at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 23
Cat Power
Cat Power at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 25
Cat Power
Cat Power at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Apr 26
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Apr 27
Cat Power
Cat Power at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Apr 29
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Apr 30
Cat Power
Cat Power at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
May 1
Cat Power
Cat Power at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 3
Cat Power
Cat Power at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
May 5
Cat Power
Cat Power at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
May 6
Cat Power
Cat Power at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
May 28
Cat Power
Cat Power at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
May 29
Cat Power
Cat Power at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 31
Cat Power
Cat Power at La Cooperative De Mai
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 1
Cat Power
Cat Power at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 3
Cat Power
Cat Power at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jun 6
Cat Power
Cat Power at Rocher De Palmer
Rocher De Palmer Cenon, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 7
Cat Power
Cat Power at Stereolux
Stereolux Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 8
Cat Power
Cat Power at LE MeM - RENNES
LE MeM - RENNES Rennes, Bretagne, France
Jun 12
Cat Power
Cat Power at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 13
Cat Power
Cat Power at Kampnagel (K 6)
Kampnagel (K 6) Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 15
Cat Power
Cat Power at La Sirene - La Rochelle
La Sirene - La Rochelle La Rochelle, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 16
Cat Power
Cat Power at Le 106
Le 106 Rouen, France
Jun 20
Cat Power
Cat Power at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 21
Sexto ’Nplugged Festival 2022
Sexto ’Nplugged Festival 2022 at Piazza Castello
Piazza Castello Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 22
Cat Power
Cat Power at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland

We recommend following Cat Power on her social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On January 14, Cat Power plans to release a new album titled Covers — a follow-up of sorts to her Covers Record released in 2000 and Jukebox released in 2008 (although she has an affinity for covering songs on nearly all of her albums). Listen to the previously shared songs "Pa Pa Power," "A Pair Of Brown Eyes," and "Bad Religion." For more information head to Cat Power's Zumic artist page.

Jan
18
Cat Power
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr
29
Cat Power
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
May
1
Cat Power
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
