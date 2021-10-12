Cate Le Bon Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Huw Evans

Cate Le Bon is making big plans for 2022. This week, the Welsh folk-pop-rocker shared details for 2022 tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

The newly announced North American shows are planned at intimate venues from coast to coast in February. Cate will then head to Europe for concerts from March into April. The opening act on all dates will be experimental musician Erin Birgy, who goes by the stage name Mega Bog.

When do Cate Le Bon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Cate Le Bon All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Cate Le Bon on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 4, 2022, Cate plans to release a new album titled Pompeii. Check out the music video for her new song "Running Away." For more, check out Cate Le Bon's Zumic artist page.