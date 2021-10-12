View all results for 'alt'
Cate Le Bon Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie, Folk, Pop, Rock, America, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2021
Photo Credit: Huw Evans

Cate Le Bon is making big plans for 2022. This week, the Welsh folk-pop-rocker shared details for 2022 tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic.

The newly announced North American shows are planned at intimate venues from coast to coast in February. Cate will then head to Europe for concerts from March into April. The opening act on all dates will be experimental musician Erin Birgy, who goes by the stage name Mega Bog.

When do Cate Le Bon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Cate Le Bon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Cate Le Bon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
to
Oct 16
Huichica Sonoma
Huichica Sonoma at Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
Oct 17
Cate Le Bon and Devendra Banhart
Cate Le Bon and Devendra Banhart at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Jan 16
Idles, Wych Elm, and Cate Le Bon
Idles, Wych Elm, and Cate Le Bon at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Colony - Woodstock
Colony - Woodstock Woodstock, NY
Feb 8
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 9
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 11
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 14
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 16
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 17
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Feb 20
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at SLO Brew Rock
SLO Brew Rock San Luis Obispo, CA
Feb 24
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Feb 26
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Mar 14
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Southampton Engine Rooms
Southampton Engine Rooms Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Hackney Empire
Hackney Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at TV Studio SWG3
TV Studio SWG3 Glasgow, GLG, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Empire Music Hall
Empire Music Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at National Concert Hall
National Concert Hall Co. Dublin, Ireland
Mar 21
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Arts Club
Arts Club Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Leeds Irish Centre
Leeds Irish Centre West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Birmingham The Mill
Birmingham The Mill Birmingham, AL
Mar 28
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Mar 29
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 31
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Epicerie Moderne
Epicerie Moderne Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 1
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Bogen F
Bogen F Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 2
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Manufaktur
Manufaktur Schorndorf, Germany
Apr 3
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at UT Connewitz
UT Connewitz Leipzig, SN, Germany
Apr 5
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Apr 6
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Nochtspeicher
Nochtspeicher Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 7
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 8
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Parkteatret
Parkteatret Oslo, Norway
Apr 9
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Apr 11
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 12
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog
Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands

On February 4, 2022, Cate plans to release a new album titled Pompeii. Check out the music video for her new song "Running Away." For more, check out Cate Le Bon's Zumic artist page.

