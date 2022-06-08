View all results for 'alt'
Special 'Celebrating David Bowie' 2022 Tour Dates Set: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew lead newly formed group
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 8, 2022

David Bowie passed away unexpectedly in 2016, and the world is still reeling from the loss of one of the great artists of all time. This week, tour details were announced for an impressive group of musicians coming together to perform the music of David Bowie at intimate venues across the USA and Canada.

Billed as Celebrating David Bowie, 15 concerts are planned from coast to coast in October and November. The band's lineup includes some big stars, veterans known for their work in successful groups, and relative unknowns: Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jeffrey Gaines, Scrote, Angeline Saris, Michael Urbano, and Ron Dziubla.

When do Celebrating David Bowie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages and Todd Rundgren fan club members begins June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is STARDUST. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Todd Rundgren Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 20
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Daryl's House
Daryl's House Pawling, NY
Jul 21
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Daryl's House
Daryl's House Pawling, NY
Jul 26
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Chester, NY
Jul 30
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Festival Of Ballooning Stage
Festival Of Ballooning Stage Readington Township, NJ

Todd Rundgren All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 2
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Jul 3
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jul 6
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Jul 12
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Jul 13
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Robins Theatre
Robins Theatre Warren, OH
Jul 16
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
Jul 20
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Daryl's House
Daryl's House Pawling, NY
Jul 21
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Daryl's House
Daryl's House Pawling, NY
Jul 23
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Jul 26
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Chester, NY
Jul 30
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren at Festival Of Ballooning Stage
Festival Of Ballooning Stage Readington Township, NJ
Jul 31
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Aug 3
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 5
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Aug 7
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at Kings Island
Kings Island Mason, OH
Aug 9
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Aug 11
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Oct 6
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Saban Theatre
Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA
Oct 8
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Oct 9
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 13
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Oct 17
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Le Capitole
Le Capitole Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Oct 18
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 31
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Nov 3
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Nov 7
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Nov 10
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 11
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Nov 12
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Nov 13
Celebrating David Bowie
Celebrating David Bowie at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following the artists on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

image for artist Adrian Belew
Adrian Belew
Aug
17
Adrian Belew
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Aug
17
Adrian Belew
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Aug
19
Adrian Belew
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Aug
19
Adrian Belew
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
image for artist Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren
Jul
26
Todd Rundgren
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Chester, NY
Jul
29
Todd Rundgren
Festival Of Ballooning Stage Readington Township, NJ
