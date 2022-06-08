Special 'Celebrating David Bowie' 2022 Tour Dates Set: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

David Bowie passed away unexpectedly in 2016, and the world is still reeling from the loss of one of the great artists of all time. This week, tour details were announced for an impressive group of musicians coming together to perform the music of David Bowie at intimate venues across the USA and Canada.

Billed as Celebrating David Bowie, 15 concerts are planned from coast to coast in October and November. The band's lineup includes some big stars, veterans known for their work in successful groups, and relative unknowns: Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jeffrey Gaines, Scrote, Angeline Saris, Michael Urbano, and Ron Dziubla.

When do Celebrating David Bowie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages and Todd Rundgren fan club members begins June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is STARDUST. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following the artists on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.