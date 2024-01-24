Charley Crockett Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Texas native Charley Crockett added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, $10 Cowboy. The LP is scheduled for release on April 26.
New concerts are planned from May into July at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Noeline Hofmann. Later this month, Charley returns to touring with headlining shows in Australia and festival performances.
When do Charley Crockett 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is 10COWBOY. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jul 20
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Jan 27
Tamworth Town Hall
Tamworth, NSW, Australia
Jan 28
Bar On The Hill
Callaghan, NSW, Australia
Jan 30
Kings Theatre - The Events Centre
Caloundra, QLD, Australia
Jan 31
The Green Room Byron
Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Feb 1
Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre
Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia
Feb 2
Anita's Theatre
Thirroul, NSW, Australia
Feb 4
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Feb 6
Canberra Theatre Centre
Canberra, ACT, Australia
Feb 8
The Gov
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Feb 9
Ballarat Civic Hall
Ballarat Central, VIC, Australia
Feb 10
Coal Creek Community Park & Museum
Korumburra, VIC, Australia
Feb 12
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 13
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 14
Astor Theatre
Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
Feb 22
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Mar 1
to
Mar 2
Tempe Beach Park
Tempe, AZ
Mar 7
Wynwood Marketplace
Miami, FL
Apr 5
to
Apr 6
Grind City Brewing Company
Memphis, TN
Apr 9
to
Apr 13
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush
Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Apr 20
to
Apr 21
San Gabriel Park
Georgetown, TX
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 20
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 21
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 23
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 25
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 27
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
May 29
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 30
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
May 31
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Jun 1
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Jun 5
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Jun 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jun 7
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jun 8
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 14
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 15
Scout + Gather
Columbia Falls, MT
Jun 17
The Newberry
Great Falls, MT
Jun 19
Lincoln Theatre
Cheyenne, WY
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Telluride Town Park
Telluride, CO
Jun 22
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 23
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Happy Canyon Arena
Pendleton, OR
Jul 20
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 24
to
Jul 28
Floydfest Grounds
Check, VA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Saint Charles, IA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Charley Crockett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the album's title track. For more, check out Charley Crockett's Zumic artist page.