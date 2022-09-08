Charley Crockett Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Texas native Charley Crockett has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Man From Waco. The LP is scheduled for release on September 9.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act on the new dates will be Austin music duo Greyhounds.
Charley is currently touring on Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival, including headlining events and festival performances. In late October, he plans to visit parts of Europe for a brief run.
Charley Crockett All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 9
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 10
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 11
Coolidge Park
Chattanooga, TN
Sep 16
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Capital One City Parks Foundation
New York, NY
Sep 24
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 29
Ashland Armory
Ashland, OR
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Arlington Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
Roseland, VA
Oct 8
Devils Backbone Brewing
Roseland, VA
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Riverfront Park
North Charleston, SC
Oct 28
The Workmans Club
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 30
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Manchester The Deaf Institute
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Jazz Cafe
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Yuca Club
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 4
Quasimodo
Berlin, Germany
Nov 5
De Oosterpoort
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 12
John T. Floore's Country Store
Helotes, TX
Nov 13
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Nov 14
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Nov 18
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
Nov 22
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
Nov 23
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Nov 25
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Nov 26
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Nov 27
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 29
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 30
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Dec 2
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Dec 3
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 5
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Dec 10
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 11
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 12
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 14
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Dec 15
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Dec 16
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Dec 17
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Dec 30
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
When do Charley Crockett 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, AEG, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is CROCKETT2022. The AEG presale password is ODESSA. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Charley Crockett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Charley Crockett's Zumic artist page.