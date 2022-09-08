Charley Crockett Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Texas native Charley Crockett has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Man From Waco. The LP is scheduled for release on September 9.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act on the new dates will be Austin music duo Greyhounds.

Charley is currently touring on Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival, including headlining events and festival performances. In late October, he plans to visit parts of Europe for a brief run.

Charley Crockett All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Charley Crockett 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, AEG, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CROCKETT2022. The AEG presale password is ODESSA. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

