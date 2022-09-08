View all results for 'alt'
Charley Crockett Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2022

Texas native Charley Crockett has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, The Man From Waco. The LP is scheduled for release on September 9.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act on the new dates will be Austin music duo Greyhounds.

Charley is currently touring on Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival, including headlining events and festival performances. In late October, he plans to visit parts of Europe for a brief run.

Charley Crockett All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 11
Moon River Music Festival - Sunday
Moon River Music Festival - Sunday at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 13
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 16
Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Friday
Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Friday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Willie Nelson and Charley Crockett
Willie Nelson and Charley Crockett at Capital One City Parks Foundation
Capital One City Parks Foundation New York, NY
Sep 24
Farm Aid 2022
Farm Aid 2022 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 29
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Ashland Armory
Ashland Armory Ashland, OR
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Devils Backbone Hoopla
Devils Backbone Hoopla at Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows Roseland, VA
Oct 8
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Devils Backbone Brewing
Devils Backbone Brewing Roseland, VA
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Riverfront Revival Music Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Oct 28
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at The Workmans Club
The Workmans Club Dublin, Ireland
Oct 30
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Manchester The Deaf Institute
Manchester The Deaf Institute Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Jazz Cafe
Jazz Cafe London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Yuca Club
Yuca Club Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 4
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Quasimodo
Quasimodo Berlin, Germany
Nov 5
TakeRoot Festival
TakeRoot Festival at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 12
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at John T. Floore's Country Store
John T. Floore's Country Store Helotes, TX
Nov 13
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Nov 14
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 16
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Nov 17
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Nov 18
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 19
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 20
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Nov 22
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Nov 23
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 25
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 26
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 27
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 29
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 30
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Dec 2
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 3
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 5
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Dec 6
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Dec 10
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 11
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 12
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 14
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Dec 15
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 16
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 17
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds
Charley Crockett and Greyhounds at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 30
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
When do Charley Crockett 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, AEG, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CROCKETT2022. The AEG presale password is ODESSA. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Charley Crockett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Charley Crockett's Zumic artist page.

