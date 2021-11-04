View all results for 'alt'
Charli XCX Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New concerts, new song, and album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2021

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccines making the public safer, artists are feeling more confident planning concerts worldwide. This week, Charli XCX announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, CRASH. The newly announced shows will begin in North America and run from March into April, followed by a European leg from May into June. The electro-pop hitmaker also has a handful of festival appearances on her calendar.

The pandemic hasn't stopped Charli XCX's prolific creative output. Her collaborative track "OUT OUT" with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, and Saweetie has been one of the biggest hits of 2021 thus far, and she has followed that up with details about her upcoming album and a new track called "New Shapes" featuring Christine and the Queens as well as Caroline Polachek. The new album, Crash, is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022.

When do Charli XCX 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members, album preorders, and Spotify begin November 10. American Express/Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Charli XCX Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Charli XCX All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 26
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 29
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 1
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 3
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 6
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 8
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 9
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 10
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 12
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 13
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Apr 15
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 16
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 18
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 22
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 23
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 25
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 26
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Apr 28
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 29
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 13
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
May 15
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 17
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
May 19
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom
May 21
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Norwich UEA
Norwich UEA Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
May 25
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Le Trianon
Le Trianon FR, Paris, France
May 27
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
May 28
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 30
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
May 31
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 4
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
Charli XCX
Charli XCX at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain

We recommend following Charli XCX on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the singles "New Shapes" and "Good Ones" in advance of the Crash album release. For more, check out the Charli XCX Zumic artist page.

Apr
22
Charli XCX
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Apr
23
Charli XCX
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
