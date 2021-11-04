Charli XCX Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With COVID-19 restrictions easing and vaccines making the public safer, artists are feeling more confident planning concerts worldwide. This week, Charli XCX announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, CRASH. The newly announced shows will begin in North America and run from March into April, followed by a European leg from May into June. The electro-pop hitmaker also has a handful of festival appearances on her calendar.

The pandemic hasn't stopped Charli XCX's prolific creative output. Her collaborative track "OUT OUT" with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, and Saweetie has been one of the biggest hits of 2021 thus far, and she has followed that up with details about her upcoming album and a new track called "New Shapes" featuring Christine and the Queens as well as Caroline Polachek. The new album, Crash, is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022.

When do Charli XCX 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members, album preorders, and Spotify begin November 10. American Express/Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Charli XCX All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Charli XCX on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the singles "New Shapes" and "Good Ones" in advance of the Crash album release. For more, check out the Charli XCX Zumic artist page.