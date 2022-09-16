Charlie Puth Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Charlie Puth has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as One Night Only.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November after the release of his album Charlie. At this time, eight new concerts are scheduled in New York City, Toronto, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a special show in Red Bank, NJ just minutes from where Puth grew up. The singer-songwriter-pianist is also scheduled to perform at this month's Global Citizen Festival in NYC's Central Park.

When do Charlie Puth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for VIP packages and GAP cardholders begin September 19. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Charlie Puth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Charlie Puth on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Puth plans to release a new album on October 7 titled Charlie. Listen to the new song "I Don't Think That I Like Her." For more, check out Charlie Puth's Zumic artist page.