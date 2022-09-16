View all results for 'alt'
Charlie Puth Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'One Night Only' tour in North America, new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 16, 2022

Charlie Puth has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as One Night Only.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November after the release of his album Charlie. At this time, eight new concerts are scheduled in New York City, Toronto, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a special show in Red Bank, NJ just minutes from where Puth grew up. The singer-songwriter-pianist is also scheduled to perform at this month's Global Citizen Festival in NYC's Central Park.

When do Charlie Puth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales for VIP packages and GAP cardholders begin September 19. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Charlie Puth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Global Citizen Festival NYC
Global Citizen Festival NYC at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Oct 23
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Oct 25
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

We recommend following Charlie Puth on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Puth plans to release a new album on October 7 titled Charlie. Listen to the new song "I Don't Think That I Like Her." For more, check out Charlie Puth's Zumic artist page.

