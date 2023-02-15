Charlie Puth Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Charlie Puth has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Charlie.
Billed as "Charlie" The Live Experience, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from May into July. Charlie also has a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico this May.
When do Charlie Puth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist are now underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is CHARLIE. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Charlie Puth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Charlie Puth All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 20
to
May 21
Valle VFG
Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
May 24
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 25
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
May 27
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
May 28
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
May 31
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Miami, FL
Jun 1
Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 6
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jun 7
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 9
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 10
Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Ledyard, CT
Jun 12
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Jun 13
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 15
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jun 18
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 19
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 24
Highland Park
Highland Park, IL
Jun 27
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO
Jun 28
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 30
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 3
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 6
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Jul 8
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 9
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Jul 11
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
