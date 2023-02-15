View all results for 'alt'
Charlie Puth Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'"Charlie" The Live Experience' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2023

Charlie Puth has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Charlie.

Billed as "Charlie" The Live Experience, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from May into July. Charlie also has a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico this May.

When do Charlie Puth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist are now underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHARLIE. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Charlie Puth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 3
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 15
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Charlie Puth All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
to
May 21
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
May 24
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 25
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 27
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 28
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
May 31
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Jun 1
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Jun 3
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 4
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 6
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 7
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 9
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 10
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Jun 12
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 13
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 15
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 18
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 19
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Jun 21
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 24
Ravinia Festival - Charlie Puth
Ravinia Festival - Charlie Puth at Highland Park
Highland Park Highland Park, IL
Jun 25
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 27
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 28
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 30
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 1
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jul 3
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 6
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 8
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 9
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jul 11
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Charlie Puth on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Charlie Puth's Zumic artist page.

