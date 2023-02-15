Charlie Puth Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Charlie Puth has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Charlie.

Billed as "Charlie" The Live Experience, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from May into July. Charlie also has a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico this May.

When do Charlie Puth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist are now underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHARLIE. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Charlie Puth All Tour Dates and Tickets

