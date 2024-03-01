View all results for 'alt'
Charlotte Day Wilson Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Cyan Blue' tour across USA, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2024

Charlotte Day Wilson announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her upcoming album, Cyan Blue, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June.

Cyan Blue is scheduled for release on May 3. Watch the video for the album single "I Don't Love You."

Charlotte Day Wilson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 31
Charlotte Day Wilson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Charlotte Day Wilson All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 15
Charlotte Day Wilson at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
May 17
Charlotte Day Wilson at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 18
Charlotte Day Wilson at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
May 20
Charlotte Day Wilson at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 21
Charlotte Day Wilson at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 24
Charlotte Day Wilson at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 26
Charlotte Day Wilson at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
May 29
Charlotte Day Wilson at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 30
Charlotte Day Wilson at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 2
Charlotte Day Wilson at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Jun 4
Charlotte Day Wilson at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 6
Charlotte Day Wilson at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Charlotte Day Wilson at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
When do Charlotte Day Wilson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Charlotte Day Wilson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Charlotte Day Wilson's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Charlotte Day Wilson
Charlotte Day Wilson
May
31
Charlotte Day Wilson
Webster Hall New York, NY
