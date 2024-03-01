Charlotte Day Wilson Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Charlotte Day Wilson announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her upcoming album, Cyan Blue, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June.

Cyan Blue is scheduled for release on May 3. Watch the video for the album single "I Don't Love You."

Charlotte Day Wilson All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Charlotte Day Wilson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Charlotte Day Wilson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

