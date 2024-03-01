Charlotte Day Wilson Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Charlotte Day Wilson announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed in conjunction with her upcoming album, Cyan Blue, the new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June.
Cyan Blue is scheduled for release on May 3. Watch the video for the album single "I Don't Love You."
May 15
Neumos Seattle, WA
May 17
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 18
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
May 20
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 21
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 24
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 26
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
May 29
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 30
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 2
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Jun 4
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 6
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
When do Charlotte Day Wilson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Charlotte Day Wilson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
