Tickets

Chase Rice Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Old Dominion
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2023

Chase Rice added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Get Western, new concerts are planned at venues across Canada in February. The opening act on select dates will be Owen Reigling or Palmer Anthony. Later this month, Chase will head out on tour with Old Dominion across the USA.

When do Chase Rice 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WESTERN. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chase Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 30
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 1
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Dec 2
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Dec 7
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Dec 8
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 9
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, and Kylie Morgan at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Dec 13
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, and Kylie Morgan at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 14
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, and Kylie Morgan at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Dec 15
Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, and Kylie Morgan at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Chase Rice and Palmer Anthony at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Feb 13
Chase Rice and Palmer Anthony at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 15
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 16
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 17
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 21
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at The Machine Shop (ON)
The Machine Shop (ON) Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada
Feb 22
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at The Grand
The Grand Greater Sudbury, ON, Canada
Feb 24
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Feb 26
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 27
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at Kingston Grand Theatre
Kingston Grand Theatre Kingston, ON, Canada
Feb 28
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Feb 29
Chase Rice and Owen Riegling at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Fest at Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Cattle Country Festival Grounds Gonzales, Texas
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Filer, ID
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Hodag Country Festival at Hodag Country Festival
Hodag Country Festival Rhinelander, WI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chase Rice on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Chase Rice Zumic artist page.

