Chase Rice Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chase Rice added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Get Western, new concerts are planned at venues across Canada in February. The opening act on select dates will be Owen Reigling or Palmer Anthony. Later this month, Chase will head out on tour with Old Dominion across the USA.

When do Chase Rice 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WESTERN. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

