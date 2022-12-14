Chase Rice Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Chase Rice has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new song, "Way Down Yonder."

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across America in March and April. The opening acts on select dates will be Conner Smith, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Avery Anna, Kameron Marlowe, and / or Reed Southall Band. Chase also has a number of festival performances lined up in 2023.

Chase Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Chase Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WDY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

