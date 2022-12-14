View all results for 'alt'
Chase Rice Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Way Down Yonder' tour in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2022

Country artist Chase Rice has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new song, "Way Down Yonder."

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across America in March and April. The opening acts on select dates will be Conner Smith, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Avery Anna, Kameron Marlowe, and / or Reed Southall Band. Chase also has a number of festival performances lined up in 2023.

Chase Rice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 15
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Chase Rice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
to
Jan 22
Crash My Playa 2023
Crash My Playa 2023 at Riviera Cancun
Riviera Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 3
Chase Rice
Chase Rice at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin
Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin Laughlin, NV
Mar 4
Chase Rice
Chase Rice at Omni Tucson National Resort
Omni Tucson National Resort Tucson, AZ
Mar 9
Chase Rice and Conner Smith
Chase Rice and Conner Smith at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 10
Chase Rice and Conner Smith
Chase Rice and Conner Smith at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 11
Chase Rice and Conner Smith
Chase Rice and Conner Smith at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 23
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Mar 24
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden at The ALLIANCE - South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.
The ALLIANCE - South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 25
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden
Chase Rice and Tyler Braden at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Mar 31
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Apr 1
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Apr 2
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft
Chase Rice and Ashland Craft at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 6
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover at Touch Of Texas
Touch Of Texas Binghamton, NY
Apr 7
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover at Parx Casino and Racing
Parx Casino and Racing Bensalem, PA
Apr 8
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover
Chase Rice and Dalton Dover at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 11
Chase Rice and Avery Anna
Chase Rice and Avery Anna at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Apr 14
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna
Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, and Avery Anna at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 21
Chase Rice, Kameron Marlowe, and Avery Anna
Chase Rice, Kameron Marlowe, and Avery Anna at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 22
Chase Rice, Kameron Marlowe, and Avery Anna
Chase Rice, Kameron Marlowe, and Avery Anna at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Apr 27
Chase Rice and Avery Anna
Chase Rice and Avery Anna at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Apr 28
Chase Rice and Read Southall Band
Chase Rice and Read Southall Band at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 29
Chase Rice and Read Southall Band
Chase Rice and Read Southall Band at Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell
Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 1
to
Jun 4
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Hardy
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Hardy at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Tailgate N' Tallboys
Tailgate N' Tallboys at Clinton Riverfront
Clinton Riverfront Clinton, IA
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
The Country Fest
The Country Fest at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park North Lawrence, OH
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Big Valley Jamboree
Big Valley Jamboree at Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds
Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds Camrose, AB, Canada
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
WE Fest 2023
WE Fest 2023 at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
When do Chase Rice 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardholders, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WDY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chase Rice on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Way Down Yonder." For more, check out the Chase Rice Zumic artist page.

Chase Rice
genres
Country Country Pop Country Rock
