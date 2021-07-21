Cheap Trick Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Closing in on 50 years as a band, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have added 2021 tour dates for North America. Four new concerts have been added to the band's schedule for September and November in New York and New Jersey.
Now that vaccinations have made it relatively safe for people to attend big events, Cheap Trick plan to get back on the road later this month with over 70+ concerts planned into 2022. Select concerts feature impressive lineups including Joan Jett this summer and ZZ Top or Rod Stewart next year.
When do Cheap Trick 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Cheap Trick Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 8
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Sep 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Nov 4
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Nov 7
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 12
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Cheap Trick All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 24
Moondance Events
Walker, MN
Aug 5
Arena Theatre
Houston, TX
Aug 6
Billy Bobs
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 7
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Aug 11
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 13
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Aug 14
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Aug 19
Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Aug 25
Graceland Soundstage
Memphis, TN
Aug 28
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Aug 29
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Sep 4
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Sep 5
House of Power Stadium at OC Fair Speedway
Middletown, NY
Sep 6
New York State Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY
Sep 8
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Sep 11
Spyglass Ridge Winery
Sunbury, PA
Sep 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Oct 8
Hard Rock Live
Biloxi, MS
Oct 9
L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
Oct 15
Nutty Brown Cafe & Amphitheatre
Austin, TX
Oct 25
to
Oct 30
Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Oct 31
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, VA
Nov 2
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Nov 3
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Nov 4
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Nov 7
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 9
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Nov 12
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Nov 18
Showcenter Complex
San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Feb 1
Boiler Shop
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
KK's Steel Mill
Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Alhambra
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 10
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 12
Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Feb 13
Paradiso
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 15
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 18
Muffathalle
München, BY, Germany
Feb 19
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 21
X-TRA
Zürich, Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 23
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 24
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 26
Sandman Centre
Kamloops, BC, Canada
Apr 27
Enmax Centre
Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Apr 29
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 6
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 8
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 13
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
May 14
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
Jul 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 12
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 27
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
We recommend following Cheap Trick on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Cheap Trick's Zumic artist page.