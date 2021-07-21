View all results for 'alt'
Cheap Trick Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockers extend fall schedule
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 21, 2021

Closing in on 50 years as a band, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have added 2021 tour dates for North America. Four new concerts have been added to the band's schedule for September and November in New York and New Jersey.

Now that vaccinations have made it relatively safe for people to attend big events, Cheap Trick plan to get back on the road later this month with over 70+ concerts planned into 2022. Select concerts feature impressive lineups including Joan Jett this summer and ZZ Top or Rod Stewart next year.

When do Cheap Trick 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cheap Trick Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 8
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Sep 24
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 4
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 7
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 12
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Aug 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Cheap Trick All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 24
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Moondance Events
Moondance Events Walker, MN
Aug 5
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Arena Theatre
Arena Theatre Houston, TX
Aug 6
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Aug 7
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Aug 11
Cheap Trick and Blue Oyster Cult
Cheap Trick and Blue Oyster Cult at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 13
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 14
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Aug 19
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Aug 25
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Graceland Soundstage
Graceland Soundstage Memphis, TN
Aug 28
Cheap Trick and Joan Jett
Cheap Trick and Joan Jett at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Aug 29
Joan Jett and Cheap Trick
Joan Jett and Cheap Trick at Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City Kansas City, MO
Sep 4
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Sep 5
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at House of Power Stadium at OC Fair Speedway
House of Power Stadium at OC Fair Speedway Middletown, NY
Sep 6
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at New York State Fairgrounds
New York State Fairgrounds Syracuse, NY
Sep 8
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Sep 10
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Tioga Downs
Tioga Downs Nichols, NY
Sep 11
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Spyglass Ridge Winery
Spyglass Ridge Winery Sunbury, PA
Sep 24
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 25
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Oct 8
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Biloxi, MS
Oct 9
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at L&#039;Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
L&#039;Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Oct 15
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Nutty Brown Cafe & Amphitheatre
Nutty Brown Cafe & Amphitheatre Austin, TX
Oct 25
to
Oct 30
THE SANDS
THE SANDS at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Oct 31
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Nov 2
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Nov 3
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 4
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 7
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 9
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Nov 12
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Nov 18
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Showcenter Complex
Showcenter Complex San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Feb 1
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at KK's Steel Mill
KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Alhambra
Alhambra Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 10
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 12
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
Muziekgebouw Eindhoven Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Feb 13
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 15
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 17
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Feb 18
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
Feb 19
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 21
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 23
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 24
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 26
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Sandman Centre
Sandman Centre Kamloops, BC, Canada
Apr 27
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Apr 29
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 6
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, and Marquise Knox at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 8
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 13
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
May 14
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick
ZZ Top and Cheap Trick at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Jul 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 3
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

We recommend following Cheap Trick on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cheap Trick's Zumic artist page.

Cheap Trick
Classic Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
