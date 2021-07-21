Cheap Trick Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Closing in on 50 years as a band, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have added 2021 tour dates for North America. Four new concerts have been added to the band's schedule for September and November in New York and New Jersey.

Now that vaccinations have made it relatively safe for people to attend big events, Cheap Trick plan to get back on the road later this month with over 70+ concerts planned into 2022. Select concerts feature impressive lineups including Joan Jett this summer and ZZ Top or Rod Stewart next year.

When do Cheap Trick 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cheap Trick All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Cheap Trick on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cheap Trick's Zumic artist page.