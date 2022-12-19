Cheap Trick Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have added 2023 tour dates for North America. Two new concerts have been added to the band's schedule for March in Florida.

In the coming months, Cheap Trick have headlining shows in Washington and Louisiana. The classic rockers will join Rod Stewart's North American tour in August.

When do Cheap Trick 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin December 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cheap Trick All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Cheap Trick on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

