Cheap Trick Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; opening for Rod Stewart
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2022

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have added 2023 tour dates for North America. Two new concerts have been added to the band's schedule for March in Florida.

In the coming months, Cheap Trick have headlining shows in Washington and Louisiana. The classic rockers will join Rod Stewart's North American tour in August.

When do Cheap Trick 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin December 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cheap Trick All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Muckleshoot Events Center
Rescheduled
Muckleshoot Events Center Auburn, WA
Mar 3
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 7
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Mar 12
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Aug 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ball Arena
Rescheduled
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 4
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Footprint Center
Rescheduled
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 8
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Climate Pledge Arena
Rescheduled
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Arena
Rescheduled
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 15
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 17
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Canadian Tire Centre
Rescheduled
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 24
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Centre Bell
Rescheduled
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PPG Paints Arena
Rescheduled
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

We recommend following Cheap Trick on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Cheap Trick's Zumic artist page.

artists
Cheap Trick
genres
Classic Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
image for artist Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick
