Chelsea Cutler Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chelsea Cutler has shared a second leg of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her most recent album, When I Close My Eyes.

The newly planned events are set at venues across American and Canada in October and November. The opening acts will be producer-DJ Ayokay and multi-instrumentalist Arden Jones. Before then, Chelsea will appear at a handful of music festivals in the coming months.

When do Chelsea Cutler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IDREAMOFTHIS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chelsea Cutler All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Chelsea Cutler on social media and sign up for her email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Chelsea Cutler's Zumic artist page.