Chelsea Cutler Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Ayokay and Arden Jones
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2022

Chelsea Cutler has shared a second leg of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her most recent album, When I Close My Eyes.

The newly planned events are set at venues across American and Canada in October and November. The opening acts will be producer-DJ Ayokay and multi-instrumentalist Arden Jones. Before then, Chelsea will appear at a handful of music festivals in the coming months.

When do Chelsea Cutler 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IDREAMOFTHIS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chelsea Cutler All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Electric Forest Festival Grounds
Electric Forest Festival Grounds Montague, MI
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 13
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 14
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 15
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 18
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 20
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 23
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 25
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Oct 27
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 29
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 30
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 1
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Nov 4
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Nov 5
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 6
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 8
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 9
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 15
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Nov 16
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Nov 17
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones
Chelsea Cutler, Ayokay, and Arden Jones at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO

We suggest you follow Chelsea Cutler on social media and sign up for her email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Chelsea Cutler's Zumic artist page.

