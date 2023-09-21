View all results for 'alt'
Chelsea Wolfe Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA shows with Divide and Dissolve
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 21, 2023

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe announced 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in February and March at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening act for the new dates will be up-and-coming Australian avant-garde metal band Divide and Dissolve.

When do Chelsea Wolfe 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are now underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DUSK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Chelsea Wolfe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 27
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 28
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 1
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 2
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Mar 3
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 5
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 6
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 8
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 10
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 12
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Mar 13
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 15
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 16
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 17
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 20
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 22
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 23
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 25
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 26
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 27
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 29
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 30
Chelsea Wolfe and Divide and Dissolve at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chelsea Wolfe on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to Wolfe's new song, "Dusk." For more, check out Chelsea Wolfe's Zumic artist page.

Chelsea Wolfe
Doom Metal Folk Gothic rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Chelsea Wolfe
Chelsea Wolfe
