Cherry Glazerr Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Los Angeles rockers Cherry Glazerr announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Touch of Chaos, the new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Wombo or Ex Pilots.

Cherry Glazerr All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Cherry Glazerr 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is touchofchaos. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cherry Glazerr on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Cherry Glazerr released a new album in September titled I Don't Want You Anymore. For more, check out Cherry Glazerr's Zumic artist page.