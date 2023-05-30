View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chevelle and Three Days Grace Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining North American shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 30, 2023

Hard rockers Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act for all the shows will be Loathe. Before the new dates, Chevelle and Three Days Grace have festival performances on their calendar in Europe and North America.

When do Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PASSWORD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chevelle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 9
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 12
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 13
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 13
to
Sep 17
OC Bikefest at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 14
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 17
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Sep 19
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 20
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 21
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 24
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 28
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 29
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Oct 2
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 7
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Oct 10
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 12
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 14
Chevelle, Three Days Grace, and Loathe at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chevelle and Three Days Grace on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Chevelle and Three Days Grace Zumic artist pages.

1
537
artists
Chevelle
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Nu Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chevelle
Chevelle
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chevelle Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 27, 2021
Chevelle Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets
2
1235
image for article Breaking Benjamin Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 20, 2019
Breaking Benjamin Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets
3
3304
image for article Disturbed Adds 2016 Tour Dates With Chevelle and Nothing More: Ticket Presale Code Info
July 12, 2016
Disturbed Adds 2016 Tour Dates With Chevelle and Nothing More: Ti...
Tickets
1
1367
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart