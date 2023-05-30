Chevelle and Three Days Grace Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned co-headlining concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening act for all the shows will be Loathe. Before the new dates, Chevelle and Three Days Grace have festival performances on their calendar in Europe and North America.

When do Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PASSWORD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chevelle and Three Days Grace on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

