Chevelle Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Showcasing new music, new lineup
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2021

Hard rockers Chevelle have mapped out 2021 tour dates for North America.

On tour, the band will be featuring music from their new album NIRATIAS (which stands for Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation) in addition to the kickass music from their past catalog. The newly announced headlining shows are scheduled from September into November, with Chevelle also making a number of festival appearances, including slots at Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration. Also notable, bass player Kemble Walters is the newest member of the touring band. He replaces Dean Bernardini, who left the group in 2019.

When do Chevelle 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MOTHEREARTH. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chevelle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 6
Chevelle
Chevelle at Montana Expopark
Montana Expopark Great Falls, MT
Sep 1
Chevelle
Chevelle at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Pryor Creek Music Festival Park
Pryor Creek Music Festival Park Pryor, OK
Sep 4
94.5 The Buzz BUZZFEST 2021
94.5 The Buzz BUZZFEST 2021 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 5
The Offspring, Chevelle, P.O.D., Candlebox, and Mammoth WVH
The Offspring, Chevelle, P.O.D., Candlebox, and Mammoth WVH at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 8
Chevelle
Chevelle at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 12
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 14
Chevelle
Chevelle at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 15
Chevelle
Chevelle at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 17
Rob Zombie and Chevelle
Rob Zombie and Chevelle at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Riff Fest 2021
Riff Fest 2021 at Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI Michigan, United States
Sep 19
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Sep 21
Chevelle
Chevelle at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Sep 22
Chevelle
Chevelle at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 24
Chevelle
Chevelle at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Sep 25
Chevelle
Chevelle at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Nov 4
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 5
Chevelle
Chevelle at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 6
Chevelle
Chevelle at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Nov 9
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 10
Chevelle
Chevelle at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 13
Chevelle
Chevelle at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 14
Chevelle
Chevelle at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Nov 16
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 17
Chevelle
Chevelle at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 18
Chevelle
Chevelle at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 20
Chevelle
Chevelle at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Nov 21
Chevelle
Chevelle at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 16
to
Feb 21
Voragos 2022
Voragos 2022 at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL

We recommend following Chevelle on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Chevelle's Zumic artist page.

Chevelle
Chevelle
genres
Hard Rock Rock
image for artist Chevelle
Chevelle
