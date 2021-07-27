Chevelle Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Chevelle have mapped out 2021 tour dates for North America.

On tour, the band will be featuring music from their new album NIRATIAS (which stands for Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation) in addition to the kickass music from their past catalog. The newly announced headlining shows are scheduled from September into November, with Chevelle also making a number of festival appearances, including slots at Rocklahoma and Inkcarceration. Also notable, bass player Kemble Walters is the newest member of the touring band. He replaces Dean Bernardini, who left the group in 2019.

When do Chevelle 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MOTHEREARTH. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chevelle on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

