Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

With a 50+ year career, Chicago are continuing to rock their fans. This week, they added 2021-2022 tour dates to their schedule bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to over 30.

The band plans to get back on the road in North America later this month for a fall tour, beginning with a hometown show in Illinois. They also have a winter tour planned in December. The newly announced dates include New Year's Eve at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, a 6-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas from February 16 to February 26, and a spring tour across a few states in the south.

When do Chicago 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows, including the Las Vegas events, are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 19. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

