Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

NYE in NJ, Las Vegas residency, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2021

With a 50+ year career, Chicago are continuing to rock their fans. This week, they added 2021-2022 tour dates to their schedule bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to over 30.

The band plans to get back on the road in North America later this month for a fall tour, beginning with a hometown show in Illinois. They also have a winter tour planned in December. The newly announced dates include New Year's Eve at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, a 6-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas from February 16 to February 26, and a spring tour across a few states in the south.

When do Chicago 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows, including the Las Vegas events, are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 19. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Chicago
Chicago at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Oct 30
Chicago
Chicago at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Nov 2
Chicago
Chicago at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Nov 4
Chicago
Chicago at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Nov 5
Chicago
Chicago at Firekeepers Casino
Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI
Nov 7
Chicago
Chicago at Rialto Square Theatre
Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL
Nov 9
Chicago
Chicago at Topeka Performing Arts Center
Topeka Performing Arts Center Topeka, KS
Nov 10
Chicago
Chicago at Stride Bank Center
Stride Bank Center Enid, OK
Nov 12
Chicago
Chicago at Heartland Events Center
Heartland Events Center Grand Island, NE
Nov 13
Chicago
Chicago at Juanita K. Hammons Hall
Juanita K. Hammons Hall Springfield, MO
Nov 15
Chicago
Chicago at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Nov 17
Chicago
Chicago at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Dec 3
Chicago
Chicago at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Dec 4
Chicago
Chicago at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 5
Chicago
Chicago at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Dec 7
Chicago
Chicago at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Chicago
Chicago at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Chicago
Chicago at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Chicago
Chicago at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Chicago
Chicago at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Mar 3
Chicago
Chicago at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Mar 9
Chicago
Chicago at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 10
Chicago
Chicago at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Chicago
Chicago at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
May 20
Chicago
Chicago at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.

