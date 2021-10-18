Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

With a 50+ year career, Chicago are continuing to rock their fans. This week, they added 2021-2022 tour dates to their schedule bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to over 30.
The band plans to get back on the road in North America later this month for a fall tour, beginning with a hometown show in Illinois. They also have a winter tour planned in December. The newly announced dates include New Year's Eve at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, a 6-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas from February 16 to February 26, and a spring tour across a few states in the south.
When do Chicago 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows, including the Las Vegas events, are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 22. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 19. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 29
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Rockford, IL
Oct 30
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Welch, MN
Nov 2
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Nov 4
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Nov 5
Firekeepers Casino
Battle Creek, MI
Nov 7
Rialto Square Theatre
Joliet, IL
Nov 9
Topeka Performing Arts Center
Topeka, KS
Nov 10
Stride Bank Center
Enid, OK
Nov 12
Heartland Events Center
Grand Island, NE
Nov 13
Juanita K. Hammons Hall
Springfield, MO
Nov 15
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
Nov 17
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Dec 3
Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston, WV
Dec 4
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Dec 5
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Dec 7
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Mar 3
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Mar 9
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 10
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
May 20
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
