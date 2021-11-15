View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40 dates including Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2021

With a 50+ year career, Chicago are continuing to rock their fans. This week, they added 2021-2022 tour dates to their schedule bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to over 40.

The band is currently on the road in North America for a fall tour. They also have a winter tour planned in December that include a New Year's Eve concert at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, a 6-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas from February 16 to February 26, and a spring tour across a few states in the south. The newly announced shows are set from April into May.

When do Chicago 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin November 16. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 6
Chicago
Chicago at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
Chicago
Chicago at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Dec 3
Chicago
Chicago at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Dec 4
Chicago
Chicago at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 5
Chicago
Chicago at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Dec 7
Chicago
Chicago at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Chicago
Chicago at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Chicago
Chicago at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Chicago
Chicago at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Chicago
Chicago at Findlay Toyota Center
Findlay Toyota Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Feb 22
Chicago
Chicago at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 23
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Chicago
Chicago at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Mar 3
Chicago
Chicago at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Chicago
Chicago at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Civic Center Amarillo, TX
Mar 9
Chicago
Chicago at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 10
Chicago
Chicago at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Chicago
Chicago at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Apr 8
Chicago
Chicago at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
Apr 9
Chicago
Chicago at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Apr 10
Chicago
Chicago at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 6
Chicago
Chicago at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 7
Chicago
Chicago at Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Montville, CT
May 8
Chicago
Chicago at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
May 10
Chicago
Chicago at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
May 13
Chicago
Chicago at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
May 14
Chicago
Chicago at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 15
Chicago
Chicago at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 17
Chicago
Chicago at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 20
Chicago
Chicago at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
May 22
Chicago
Chicago at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.

2
589
artists
Chicago
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chicago
Chicago
May
6
Chicago
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chicago and Rick Springfield Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2019
Chicago and Rick Springfield Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Chicago Rick Springfield
1
1427
image for article Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Set 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On Sale and Presale Code Info
January 3, 2017
Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Set 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On Sale...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Chicago The Doobie Brothers
1
1694
image for article Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire Add "Heart And Soul 3.0" 2016 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
June 20, 2016
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire Add "Heart And Soul 3.0" 2016 Tour...
Tickets Classic Rock Disco Funk Gospel Jazz Pop Chicago
1
1438
Back to top
seating chart