Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With a 50+ year career, Chicago are continuing to rock their fans. This week, they added 2021-2022 tour dates to their schedule bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to over 40.
The band is currently on the road in North America for a fall tour. They also have a winter tour planned in December that include a New Year's Eve concert at the Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, a 6-night residency at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas from February 16 to February 26, and a spring tour across a few states in the south. The newly announced shows are set from April into May.
When do Chicago 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin November 16. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 17
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Dec 3
Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston, WV
Dec 4
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Dec 5
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Dec 7
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley, AZ
Feb 22
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 23
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Mar 3
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo, TX
Mar 9
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 10
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Apr 8
Lerner Performing Arts Center
Elkhart, IN
Apr 9
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
Apr 10
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
May 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
May 7
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Montville, CT
May 8
Cross Insurance Arena
Portland, ME
May 10
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
May 13
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
May 14
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
May 15
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
May 17
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
May 20
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
May 22
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.