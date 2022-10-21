Chicago Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Chicago added 2023 tour dates.

Eight new shows are set at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next February and March. Currently, the classic rockers are on tour in America, extending into early November. With a 50+ year career, Chicago continue to excite fans with their blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical.

When do Chicago 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 24. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.