Chicago Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 21, 2022

This week, Chicago added 2023 tour dates.

Eight new shows are set at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next February and March. Currently, the classic rockers are on tour in America, extending into early November. With a 50+ year career, Chicago continue to excite fans with their blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical.

When do Chicago 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 24. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 25
Chicago
Chicago at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
Oct 26
Chicago
Chicago at Heymann Performing Arts Center
Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
Oct 28
Chicago
Chicago at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Oct 29
Chicago
Chicago at UT Tyler Cowan Center
UT Tyler Cowan Center Tyler, TX
Oct 30
Chicago
Chicago at Apache Casino Hotel
Apache Casino Hotel Lawton, OK
Nov 1
Chicago
Chicago at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Nov 2
Chicago
Chicago at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Feb 24
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Chicago
Chicago at Cerritos Center
Cerritos Center Cerritos, CA
Mar 1
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.

