Chicago Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Chicago have been thrilling audiences around the world for 55 years with their unique blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical. This week, the group announced a new batch of tour dates, which follows Born For This Moment, their first studio album since 2014.

The newly added shows are set in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi with tickets on sale this week. From May of 2021 through July of 2022, Chicago played 140 concerts according to setlist.fm. The band now has 22 dates booked from August through October.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Chicago 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.