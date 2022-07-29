View all results for 'alt'
Chicago Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Touring hard and rocking smooth
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 29, 2022

Chicago have been thrilling audiences around the world for 55 years with their unique blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical. This week, the group announced a new batch of tour dates, which follows Born For This Moment, their first studio album since 2014.

The newly added shows are set in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi with tickets on sale this week. From May of 2021 through July of 2022, Chicago played 140 concerts according to setlist.fm. The band now has 22 dates booked from August through October.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 28
Chicago
Chicago at PNE Amphitheater
PNE Amphitheater Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Chicago
Chicago at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater Missoula, MT
Aug 31
Chicago
Chicago at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Sep 2
Chicago
Chicago at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 3
Chicago
Chicago at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 4
Chicago
Chicago at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Sep 6
Chicago
Chicago at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 7
Chicago
Chicago at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 9
Chicago
Chicago at Ruth Finley Person Theater- Luther Burbank Center
Ruth Finley Person Theater- Luther Burbank Center Santa Rosa, CA
Sep 10
Chicago
Chicago at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 13
Chicago
Chicago at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 14
Chicago
Chicago at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 17
Chicago
Chicago at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Sep 18
Chicago
Chicago at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
Oct 20
Chicago
Chicago at Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Oct 21
Chicago
Chicago at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Oct 22
Chicago
Chicago at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 25
Chicago
Chicago at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
Oct 26
Chicago
Chicago at Heymann Performing Arts Center
Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
Oct 28
Chicago
Chicago at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Oct 29
Chicago
Chicago at UT Tyler Cowan Center
UT Tyler Cowan Center Tyler, TX
Oct 30
Chicago
Chicago at Apache Casino Hotel
Apache Casino Hotel Lawton, OK
When do Chicago 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.

