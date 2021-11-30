Chicago and Brian Wilson Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two of rock's most enduring acts are joining together for a joint tour. Chicago and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates. The newly planned shows are set from June into July, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues across America.
Joining Brian Wilson and his band will be Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and veteran musician Blondie Chaplin, who was a Beach Boy for two studio albums and live concerts in the early '70s. Earlier this month, Chicago added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, bringing their number of upcoming performances to over 40. These are the only dates Brian Wilson has on his schedule so far, as he had to postpone his 2022 European tour due to COVID-19 concerns.
When do Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for each artist's previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for VIP packages, Chicago fan club members, Brian Wilson fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before rocking out with each artist's hit songs, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Brian Wilson, Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jul 11
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 15
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Brian Wilson, Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 3
Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston, WV
Dec 4
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Dec 5
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Dec 7
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley, AZ
Feb 22
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 23
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Mar 2
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Albuquerque, NM
Mar 3
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo, TX
Mar 9
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 10
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Apr 8
Lerner Performing Arts Center
Elkhart, IN
Apr 9
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
Apr 10
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 12
State Farm Center
Champaign, IL
Apr 13
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 15
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Appleton, WI
Apr 16
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines, IA
Apr 19
TaxSlayer Center
Moline, IL
Apr 20
Ralston Arena
Ralston, NE
Apr 23
Ford Wyoming Center
Casper, WY
Apr 24
Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne, WY
May 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
May 7
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Montville, CT
May 8
Cross Insurance Arena
Portland, ME
May 10
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
May 13
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
May 14
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
May 15
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
May 17
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
May 20
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
May 21
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
May 22
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 4
Postponed
De Oosterpoort
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 5
Postponed
Emsland Arena
Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Jun 7
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 7
Postponed
Koninklijk Theater Carre
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 10
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jun 11
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 11
Postponed
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 16
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 18
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 20
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 21
Postponed
St Georges Hall, Bradford
Bradford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Postponed
Brighton Dome
Brighton, SXE, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Postponed
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jun 25
Postponed
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 27
Postponed
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 28
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 29
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 30
Postponed
Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 1
Postponed
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Postponed
Bridgewater Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Postponed
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Postponed
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Postponed
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Postponed
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 11
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 14
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 15
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 20
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 22
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 23
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 24
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 26
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
We recommend following Chicago and Brian Wilson on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more on Chicago and Brian Wilson, check out their Zumic artist pages.