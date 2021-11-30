View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chicago and Brian Wilson Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2021

Two of rock's most enduring acts are joining together for a joint tour. Chicago and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates. The newly planned shows are set from June into July, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues across America.

Joining Brian Wilson and his band will be Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and veteran musician Blondie Chaplin, who was a Beach Boy for two studio albums and live concerts in the early '70s. Earlier this month, Chicago added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, bringing their number of upcoming performances to over 40. These are the only dates Brian Wilson has on his schedule so far, as he had to postpone his 2022 European tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

When do Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for each artist's previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for VIP packages, Chicago fan club members, Brian Wilson fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with each artist's hit songs, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brian Wilson, Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 6
Chicago
Chicago at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jul 11
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 15
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Brian Wilson, Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 3
Chicago
Chicago at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Dec 4
Chicago
Chicago at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Dec 5
Chicago
Chicago at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Dec 7
Chicago
Chicago at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Dec 8
Chicago
Chicago at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Dec 10
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 11
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA
Dec 14
Chicago
Chicago at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Dec 15
Chicago
Chicago at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 17
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 18
Chicago
Chicago at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Dec 31
Chicago
Chicago at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Chicago
Chicago at Findlay Toyota Center
Findlay Toyota Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Feb 22
Chicago
Chicago at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 23
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Chicago
Chicago at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Mar 2
Chicago
Chicago at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Mar 3
Chicago
Chicago at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Chicago
Chicago at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Civic Center Amarillo, TX
Mar 9
Chicago
Chicago at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 10
Chicago
Chicago at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Mar 12
Chicago
Chicago at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Apr 8
Chicago
Chicago at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
Apr 9
Chicago
Chicago at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Apr 10
Chicago
Chicago at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 12
Chicago
Chicago at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Apr 13
Chicago
Chicago at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Apr 15
Chicago
Chicago at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Appleton, WI
Apr 16
Chicago
Chicago at Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA
Apr 19
Chicago
Chicago at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Apr 20
Chicago
Chicago at Ralston Arena
Ralston Arena Ralston, NE
Apr 23
Chicago
Chicago at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Apr 24
Chicago
Chicago at Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne Civic Center Cheyenne, WY
May 6
Chicago
Chicago at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
May 7
Chicago
Chicago at Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Montville, CT
May 8
Chicago
Chicago at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
May 10
Chicago
Chicago at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
May 13
Chicago
Chicago at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
May 14
Chicago
Chicago at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 15
Chicago
Chicago at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 17
Chicago
Chicago at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 20
Chicago
Chicago at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
May 21
Chicago
Chicago at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
May 22
Chicago
Chicago at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 4
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at De Oosterpoort
Postponed
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 5
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Emsland Arena
Postponed
Emsland Arena Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Jun 7
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 7
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Koninklijk Theater Carre
Postponed
Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 8
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Rivierenhof
Postponed
Rivierenhof
Jun 9
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 10
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 11
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 11
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Tempodrom
Postponed
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 16
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 18
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 20
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 21
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 21
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at St Georges Hall, Bradford
Postponed
St Georges Hall, Bradford Bradford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Brighton Dome
Postponed
Brighton Dome Brighton, SXE, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Royal Albert Hall
Postponed
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 25
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Postponed
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 27
Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, and Al Jardine Family
Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, and Al Jardine Family at SEC Armadillo
Postponed
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 29
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 30
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Royal Concert Hall
Postponed
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 1
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Symphony Hall
Postponed
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Bridgewater Hall
Postponed
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Postponed
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Postponed
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Bournemouth Pavilion
Postponed
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson at Sage Gateshead
Postponed
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 11
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 13
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 14
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 15
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 20
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 22
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 23
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 24
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 26
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chicago and Brian Wilson at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

We recommend following Chicago and Brian Wilson on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Chicago and Brian Wilson, check out their Zumic artist pages.

2
490
artists
Brian Wilson Chicago
genres
Classic Rock jazz-rock Pop Pop Rock Rock Surf Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson
Jul
11
Chicago and Brian Wilson
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
15
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
image for artist Chicago
Chicago
May
6
Chicago
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jul
11
Chicago and Brian Wilson
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
15
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 15, 2021
Chicago Add 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Chicago
2
1105
image for article Chicago and Rick Springfield Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2019
Chicago and Rick Springfield Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Chicago Rick Springfield
1
1451
image for article Brian Wilson and The Zombies Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 7, 2019
Brian Wilson and The Zombies Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Surf Rock Brian Wilson The Beach Boys The Zombies
2
1414
Back to top
seating chart