Chicago and Brian Wilson Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two of rock's most enduring acts are joining together for a joint tour. Chicago and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates. The newly planned shows are set from June into July, making stops at large-scale outdoor venues across America.

Joining Brian Wilson and his band will be Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and veteran musician Blondie Chaplin, who was a Beach Boy for two studio albums and live concerts in the early '70s. Earlier this month, Chicago added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, bringing their number of upcoming performances to over 40. These are the only dates Brian Wilson has on his schedule so far, as he had to postpone his 2022 European tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

When do Chicago and Brian Wilson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for each artist's previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for VIP packages, Chicago fan club members, Brian Wilson fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin December 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with each artist's hit songs, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Brian Wilson, Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Chicago and Brian Wilson on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Chicago and Brian Wilson, check out their Zumic artist pages.