Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 13, 2023

Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire will continue their co-headlining Heart And Soul tour into 2024.

New shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. According to a press release, the tour "brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together."

Before the new dates, Chicago have headlining shows from February into June, including a Las Vegas residency. Earth Wind & Fire have two December concerts in New Jersey.

When do Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 28
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 14
Chicago at Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts Worcester, MA
Dec 8
Earth, Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 9
Earth, Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
Chicago at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Feb 18
Chicago at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Civic Center Amarillo, TX
Feb 21
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago at Fred Kavli Theatre At Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
Fred Kavli Theatre At Bank Of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 28
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 2
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 9
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 15
Chicago at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
May 17
Chicago at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
May 18
Chicago at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
May 24
Chicago at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 25
Chicago at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
May 28
Chicago at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
May 29
Chicago at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
May 31
Chicago at Black Bear Casino Resort
Black Bear Casino Resort Carlton, MN
Jun 1
Chicago at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 2
Chicago at Overture Hall
Overture Hall Madison, WI
Jul 10
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 12
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jul 13
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 16
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 17
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 19
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 20
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 24
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 27
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 31
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 2
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 13
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 16
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 17
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 19
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 20
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 23
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 24
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Aug 29
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 3
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 6
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 7
Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, check out their Zumic artist pages.

