Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire will continue their co-headlining Heart And Soul tour into 2024.

New shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. According to a press release, the tour "brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together."

Before the new dates, Chicago have headlining shows from February into June, including a Las Vegas residency. Earth Wind & Fire have two December concerts in New Jersey.

When do Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, check out their Zumic artist pages.