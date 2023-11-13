Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire will continue their co-headlining Heart And Soul tour into 2024.
New shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale North American venues coast-to-coast. According to a press release, the tour "brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together."
Before the new dates, Chicago have headlining shows from February into June, including a Las Vegas residency. Earth Wind & Fire have two December concerts in New Jersey.
When do Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers begin November 14. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 14
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Worcester, MA
Dec 8
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 9
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 16
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Feb 18
Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo, TX
Feb 21
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Fred Kavli Theatre At Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
Thousand Oaks, CA
Feb 28
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 2
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 9
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 15
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
May 17
Hartman Arena
Park City, KS
May 18
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
May 24
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
May 25
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
May 28
Adler Theatre
Davenport, IA
May 29
State Farm Center
Champaign, IL
May 31
Black Bear Casino Resort
Carlton, MN
Jun 1
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 2
Overture Hall
Madison, WI
Jul 10
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 12
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jul 13
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 16
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 17
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 19
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 20
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 24
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 27
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 30
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 31
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 2
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 12
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 13
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 16
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 17
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 19
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 20
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 23
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 24
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 26
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Aug 29
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Sep 3
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 7
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
