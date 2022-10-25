Chicago Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chicago has added tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming performances to 25. The new concerts are set in April and June of 2023.

Previously, the band announced eight shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next February and March. The classic rockers are currently on tour in America, which lasts into early November. With a 50+ year career, Chicago continue to excite fans with their blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical music.

When do Chicago 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.