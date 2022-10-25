View all results for 'alt'
Chicago Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2022

Chicago has added tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming performances to 25. The new concerts are set in April and June of 2023.

Previously, the band announced eight shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas next February and March. The classic rockers are currently on tour in America, which lasts into early November. With a 50+ year career, Chicago continue to excite fans with their blend of Pop, Rock, R&B, Jazz, and Classical music.

When do Chicago 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicago Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 16
Chicago
Chicago at St. George Theatre
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Apr 18
Chicago
Chicago at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Apr 19
Chicago
Chicago at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ

Chicago All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 28
Chicago
Chicago at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Oct 29
Chicago
Chicago at UT Tyler Cowan Center
UT Tyler Cowan Center Tyler, TX
Oct 30
Chicago
Chicago at Apache Casino Hotel
Apache Casino Hotel Lawton, OK
Nov 1
Chicago
Chicago at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Nov 2
Chicago
Chicago at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Feb 24
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Chicago
Chicago at Cerritos Center
Cerritos Center Cerritos, CA
Mar 1
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Chicago
Chicago at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 11
Chicago
Chicago at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Apr 12
Chicago
Chicago at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Apr 14
Chicago
Chicago at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 15
Chicago
Chicago at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 16
Chicago
Chicago at St. George Theatre
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Apr 18
Chicago
Chicago at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Apr 19
Chicago
Chicago at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Apr 21
Chicago
Chicago at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 27
Chicago
Chicago at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD

We recommend following Chicago on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Chicago released a new album titled Born For This Moment. For more, check out the Chicago Zumic artist page.

Apr
16
Chicago
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Apr
18
Chicago
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Apr
19
Chicago
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
