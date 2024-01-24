View all results for 'alt'
Chicano Batman Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2024

California band Chicano Batman are gearing up for a busy year, with 35 concerts from April into September and their first new album release since 2020.

This week, the group announced 2024 tour dates at venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The opening act on select dates will be Lido Pimienta, an eclectic artist who was born in Colombia and moved to Canada in her late teens.

Chicano Batman's upcoming album, Notebook Fantasy, is scheduled for release on March 29. Watch the music video for their newest song, "Fly."

When do Chicano Batman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are now happening for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 19
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 21
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 22
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Apr 24
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 25
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Austin Psych Fest at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Apr 27
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 28
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 1
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Momentary
The Momentary Bentonville, AR
May 2
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
May 3
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 7
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 8
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 9
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 10
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 11
Chicano Batman at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
May 12
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 15
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
May 16
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
May 17
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 18
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 20
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 21
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 22
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jun 24
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 25
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 26
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Taos Mesa Brewing
Taos Mesa Brewing El Prado, NM
Jun 28
Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jun 29
Chicano Batman, The Red Pears, and Lido Pimienta at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 29
Chicano Batman at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Aug 31
MANCHESTER PSYCH FEST at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Chicano Batman at Lafayette, London
Lafayette, London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 4
Chicano Batman at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chicano Batman on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Chicano Batman's Zumic artist page.

