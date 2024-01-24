Chicano Batman Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

California band Chicano Batman are gearing up for a busy year, with 35 concerts from April into September and their first new album release since 2020.

This week, the group announced 2024 tour dates at venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. The opening act on select dates will be Lido Pimienta, an eclectic artist who was born in Colombia and moved to Canada in her late teens.

Chicano Batman's upcoming album, Notebook Fantasy, is scheduled for release on March 29. Watch the music video for their newest song, "Fly."

When do Chicano Batman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are now happening for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chicano Batman All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chicano Batman on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Chicano Batman's Zumic artist page.