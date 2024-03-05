Chris Brown Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B singer and dancer Chris Brown announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, 11:11, new concerts are planned at North American arenas coast to coast from June into August. The opening act on select dates will be up-and-comers Ayra Starr or Muni Long. Last year, Chris toured through parts of Europe.

When do Chris Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for Artist begin March 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SENSATIONAL. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Brown on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Chris Brown's Zumic artist page.