View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chris Brown Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The 11:11 Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 5, 2024

R&B singer and dancer Chris Brown announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, 11:11, new concerts are planned at North American arenas coast to coast from June into August. The opening act on select dates will be up-and-comers Ayra Starr or Muni Long. Last year, Chris toured through parts of Europe.

When do Chris Brown 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for Artist begin March 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SENSATIONAL. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Brown Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 12
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 14
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jun 16
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Chris Brown All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jun 7
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Jun 12
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 14
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jun 16
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jun 20
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 26
Chris Brown and Muni Long at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jun 29
Chris Brown at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 30
Chris Brown at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 3
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 5
Chris Brown and Muni Long at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 9
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Jul 11
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Jul 16
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 17
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 19
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 23
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 26
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 27
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 30
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jul 31
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 3
Chris Brown and Muni Long at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 4
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 6
Chris Brown and Muni Long at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Brown on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Chris Brown's Zumic artist page.

1
1582
artists
Chris Brown
genres
Hip Hop Pop Pop Hip Hop R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chris Brown
Chris Brown
Jun
12
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun
14
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jun
16
Chris Brown and Ayra Starr
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chris Brown Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 10, 2019
Chris Brown Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Hip Hop Chris Brown Joyner Lucas Tory Lanez Ty Dolla $ign Yella Beezy
2
3835
image for article Chris Brown Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 27, 2018
Chris Brown Shares 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Hip Hop 6LACK Chris Brown H.E.R. Rich The Kid
3
7409
image for article Chris Brown Sets 2017 Tour Dates with 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, and More: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 21, 2017
Chris Brown Sets 2017 Tour Dates with 50 Cent, French Montana, Fa...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop 50 Cent Chris Brown Fabolous French Montana O.T. Genasis Miami, FL Anaheim, CA Atlanta, GA Auburn Hills, MI Baltimore, MD Boston, MA Brooklyn, NY Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH Columbus, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Hampton, VA Houston, TX Inglewood, CA Jacksonville, FL Kansas City, KS Las Vegas, NV Lincoln, NE Nashville, TN Newark, NJ New Orleans, LA Philadelphia, PA Phoenix, AZ Portland, OR Sacramento, CA Saint Paul, MN San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Washington D.C. KAP G
1
1790
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart