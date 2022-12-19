Chris Rock Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, comedian Chris Rock announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Ego Death, four new February shows are planned in New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. This past year has included Chris entertaining fans in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

When do Chris Rock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chris Rock on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

