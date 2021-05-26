Chris Stapleton Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chris Stapleton has added more dates to his 2021 All-American Road Show tour.

New shows are scheduled from August into October. Joining Chris as the opening acts on the tour will be a formidable collection of talent including The Marcus King Band, Jamey Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Yola, Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Campbell (Tom Petty guitarist) & The Dirty Knobs, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., Elle King, Nikki Lane, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Kendell Marvel. Check listings for the lineup on each individual date.

Earlier this week, Stapleton was added on select dates for Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Fest.

When do Chris Stapleton 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Chris Stapleton VIP presales begins June 8. Presales for The Marcus King Band fan club, Yola fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend signing up for Chris Stapleton's free email newsletter and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.