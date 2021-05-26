View all results for 'alt'
Chris Stapleton Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Expanded All American Road Show features impressive opening acts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 26, 2021

Chris Stapleton has added more dates to his 2021 All-American Road Show tour.

New shows are scheduled from August into October. Joining Chris as the opening acts on the tour will be a formidable collection of talent including The Marcus King Band, Jamey Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Yola, Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Campbell (Tom Petty guitarist) & The Dirty Knobs, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., Elle King, Nikki Lane, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Kendell Marvel. Check listings for the lineup on each individual date.

Earlier this week, Stapleton was added on select dates for Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Fest.

When do Chris Stapleton 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Chris Stapleton VIP presales begins June 8. Presales for The Marcus King Band fan club, Yola fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Stapleton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 8
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 9
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 28
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 29
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 30
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Nikki Lane at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 5
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 6
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 7
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne at Notre Dame Stadium
Cancelled
Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, IN
Aug 7
Chris Stapleton, Yola, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Yola, and Kendell Marvel at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 14
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 19
Chris Stapleton and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton and Nikki Lane at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 21
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Aug 22
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 26
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 27
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 28
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow
Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 16
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 17
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Sep 18
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Sep 23
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Kendell Marvel at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Sep 24
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Kendell Marvel at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 25
Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel, and Yola at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 30
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Caylee Hammack
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Caylee Hammack at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 1
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band & Caylee Hammack
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band & Caylee Hammack at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Oct 2
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Oct 7
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Oct 8
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 9
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Oct 14
to
Oct 17
Country Thunder Music Festival
Country Thunder Music Festival at Florence, AZ
Florence, AZ Florence, AZ
Oct 14
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Oct 15
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Oct 16
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 21
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at United Supermarkets Arena
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Oct 29
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 30
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Nov 4
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at Frank Erwin Center
Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
Nov 5
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 6
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Yola at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Nov 13
George Strait, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton
George Strait, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Nov 18
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Nov 19
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Nov 20
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Kendell Marvel at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Dec 3
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Dec 4
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Dec 5
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Apr 20
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Apr 21
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 23
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola at Kroger Field
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Jun 2
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 3
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 4
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 11
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Jun 16
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Jun 17
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jun 18
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 23
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 24
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 25
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 23
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL

We recommend signing up for Chris Stapleton's free email newsletter and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.

