View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chris Stapleton Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Expanded 'All American Road Show' concerts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2021

Chris Stapleton has added more dates to his All-American Road Show tour.

The country rock artist heads out on the road next month for a December tour to finish 2021, and resumes touring in 2022 from April into August. The newly announced dates will make stops at large-scale venues in Canada from late April into May. The opening act for the new shows will be Elle King, who recently announced a 2022 headlining tour from February through March.

When do Chris Stapleton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for fan club VIP packages begin November 30. VIP packages, Elle King fan club member, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 3
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Dec 4
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Dec 5
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 10
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 11
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 20
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Apr 21
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Yola at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Apr 23
Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola
Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit: Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola at Kroger Field
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Apr 28
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 29
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 30
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
May 5
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
May 6
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 7
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 11
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 12
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 14
Chris Stapleton and Elle King
Chris Stapleton and Elle King at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 2
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 3
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 4
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 11
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Jun 16
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Jun 17
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jun 18
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 23
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 24
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 25
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and Dirty Knobs at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 23
Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, and The Highwomen
Chris Stapleton, Mavis Staples, and The Highwomen at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 19
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola
Chris Stapleton, The Marcus King Band, and Yola at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

We recommend signing up for Chris Stapleton's free email newsletter and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
392
artists
Chris Stapleton
genres
Country Country Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chris Stapleton Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 26, 2021
Chris Stapleton Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Country Country Rock Chris Stapleton
2
847
image for article Chris Stapleton Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 18, 2020
Chris Stapleton Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Country Rock Chris Stapleton
4
6875
image for article "BLOW" - Ed Sheeran ft Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars [YouTube Music Video]
July 10, 2019
"BLOW"
Ed Sheeran (YouTube)
Music Rock Bruno Mars Chris Stapleton Ed Sheeran Official Music Video
3
1829
Back to top
seating chart