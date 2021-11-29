Chris Stapleton Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chris Stapleton has added more dates to his All-American Road Show tour.

The country rock artist heads out on the road next month for a December tour to finish 2021, and resumes touring in 2022 from April into August. The newly announced dates will make stops at large-scale venues in Canada from late April into May. The opening act for the new shows will be Elle King, who recently announced a 2022 headlining tour from February through March.

When do Chris Stapleton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for fan club VIP packages begin November 30. VIP packages, Elle King fan club member, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

