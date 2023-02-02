View all results for 'alt'
Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'All American Road Show' tour, opening for George Strait, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2023

Chris Stapleton has added 2023 tour dates for his All-American Road Show tour, which now extends into August.

He is being joined by an impressive lineup of additional acts for select shows, including Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart, and / or Allen Stone on select dates. After a handful of headlining shows in March, the All-American Road Show tour is set to begin in April. Chris Stapleton is also slated to open eight concerts for George Strait in the coming year.

When do Chris Stapleton 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chris Stapleton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo - Chris Stapleton
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo - Chris Stapleton at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Mar 17
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Mar 18
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Apr 26
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Nikki Lane at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Apr 27
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Nikki Lane
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Nikki Lane at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Willie Nelson 90
Willie Nelson 90 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 6
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 27
Buckeye Country Superfest: George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Warren Zeiders
Buckeye Country Superfest: George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Warren Zeiders at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 1
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Jun 2
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 3
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Jun 8
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 9
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 15
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Jun 16
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 17
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jun 22
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Jun 23
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Jun 24
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 6
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and Allen Stone at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Cavendish Beach Music Festival at Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Cavendish Beach Events Centre Green Gables, PE, Canada
Jul 13
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 14
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 15
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and Allen Stone at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 19
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jul 20
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Rock The South
Rock The South at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Jul 28
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 29
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Aug 5
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town
George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Aug 10
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 11
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 17
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Lasso Music Festival
Lasso Music Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 25
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Allen Stone
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Allen Stone at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA

We recommend signing up for Chris Stapleton's free email newsletter and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Chris Stapleton, check out his Zumic artist page.

