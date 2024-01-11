View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chris Young Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

In conjunction with his upcoming album Young Love & Saturday Nights, Chris Young added tour dates.

Spring concerts are planned in April and May of 2024 at venues across North America. The opening act will be Louisiana native Bryan Martin. After a Texas performance next month, Chris has March shows in Australia and will open for Kane Brown in August.

Chris Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 21
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - Chris Young at Frost Bank Center - San Antonio
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Mar 11
Chris Young at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Mar 13
Chris Young at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 25
Chris Young at Paradise Cove At River Spirit
Paradise Cove At River Spirit Tulsa, OK
Apr 26
Chris Young at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Apr 27
Chris Young at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
May 2
Chris Young and Bryan Martin at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
May 3
Chris Young and Bryan Martin at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 4
Chris Young and Bryan Martin at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 9
Chris Young at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada
May 10
Chris Young and Bryan Martin at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 11
Chris Young and Bryan Martin at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
May 17
Chris Young at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Maricopa, AZ
May 18
Boots In The Park at Balloon Fiesta Park - Albuquerque
Balloon Fiesta Park - Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Jun 1
Chris Young at Carrington Pavillion
Carrington Pavillion Danville, VA
Jul 10
Chris Young at LaPorte County Fairgrounds
LaPorte County Fairgrounds La Porte, IN
Jul 19
Chris Young and Conner Smith at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Jul 20
Chris Young and Conner Smith at Nugget Casino Resort
Nugget Casino Resort Sparks, NV
Aug 16
Kane Brown, Chris Young, LOCASH, and RaeLynn at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 12
to
Sep 14
Rise Up Music Festival at McHenry Petersen Park
McHenry Petersen Park McHenry, IL
When do Chris Young 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Young on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Young Love & Saturday Nights is scheduled for release on March 22. Watch the music video for the album's title track. For more, check out Chris Young's Zumic artist page.

1
272
artists
Chris Young
genres
Country Country Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chris Young
Chris Young
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chris Young Sets 2018 'Losing Sleep World Tour' Dates For North America: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 17, 2017
Chris Young Sets 2018 'Losing Sleep World Tour' Dates For North A...
Tickets Country Country Pop Chris Young Kane Brown LANCO United States
2
2227
image for article Jason Aldean Plans 2017 Tour Dates With Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 24, 2017
Jason Aldean Plans 2017 Tour Dates With Chris Young, Kane Brown, ...
Tickets Country Chris Young Dee Jay Silver Jason Aldean Kane Brown Albuquerque, NM Bristow, VA Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Chula Vista, CA Cincinnati, OH Darien Center, NY Denver, CO Fort Wayne, IN Holmdel, NJ Maryland Heights, MO Mountain View, CA Noblesville, IN Providence, RI Raleigh, NC Toledo, OH Uncasville, CT Virginia Beach, VA Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL Wheatland, CA
2
2691
image for article Chris Young Extends 2015 Tour Dates with Eric Paslay and Clare Dunn: Ticket Presale Info
August 10, 2015
Chris Young Extends 2015 Tour Dates with Eric Paslay and Clare Du...
Tickets Country Chris Young Clare Dunn eric paslay United States
1
1039
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart