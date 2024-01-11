Chris Young Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with his upcoming album Young Love & Saturday Nights, Chris Young added tour dates.

Spring concerts are planned in April and May of 2024 at venues across North America. The opening act will be Louisiana native Bryan Martin. After a Texas performance next month, Chris has March shows in Australia and will open for Kane Brown in August.

Chris Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Chris Young 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chris Young on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Young Love & Saturday Nights is scheduled for release on March 22. Watch the music video for the album's title track. For more, check out Chris Young's Zumic artist page.