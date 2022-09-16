View all results for 'alt'
Chrissie Hynde Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Six shows across the UK
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 16, 2022

Chrissie Hynde has announced 2022 tour dates. The legendary Pretenders frontwoman has six concerts planned around parts of the UK this October with her band.

Her solo sets have been featuring songs from last year's album, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. On her social media, she also shared: “Finally getting to play some of my favourite Pretenders songs in my favourite type venues. Been waiting a long time for this! See you there.”

Chrissie Hynde All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 12
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Hebden Bridge Trades Club Hebden Bridge, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at Liquid Room
Liquid Room Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club , United Kingdom
Oct 16
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at The Georgian Theatre
The Georgian Theatre Stockton-on-Tees , England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at Hare & Hounds
Hare & Hounds West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Chrissie Hynde and The Band
Chrissie Hynde and The Band at Globe Cardiff
Globe Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When do Chrissie Hynde 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chrissie Hynde on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Chrissie Hynde's Zumic artist page.

