Chrissie Hynde Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Chrissie Hynde has announced 2022 tour dates. The legendary Pretenders frontwoman has six concerts planned around parts of the UK this October with her band.

Her solo sets have been featuring songs from last year's album, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. On her social media, she also shared: “Finally getting to play some of my favourite Pretenders songs in my favourite type venues. Been waiting a long time for this! See you there.”

Chrissie Hynde All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Chrissie Hynde 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Chrissie Hynde on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

