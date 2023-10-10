View all results for 'alt'
Christina Aguilera Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Published October 10, 2023

This week, pop star Christina Aguilera added 2023 tour dates.

Two new shows are happening at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30 and 31. According to a post on the venue's website, "Christina will be unveiling a new show that celebrates her vocal prowess in a seductively cozy environment like no performance she has ever done before. In contrast to traditional concert shows, the intimate venue will allow for Christina to invite guests into a musically dynamic and immersive piece of art."

This is the start of a new residency, with additional dates expected to be announced later. Check back here when that information becomes available. Christina also has a November headlining concert in Australia.

When do Christina Aguilera 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced show are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Christina Aguilera All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Christina Aguilera at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 30
Christina Aguilera at The Venetian Showroom at Venetian Hotel & Casino
The Venetian Showroom at Venetian Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 31
Christina Aguilera at The Venetian Showroom at Venetian Hotel & Casino
The Venetian Showroom at Venetian Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Christina Aguilera on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Christina Aguilera's Zumic artist page.

