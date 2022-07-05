Christopher Cross Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christopher Cross has re-added 2022 tour dates for the USA.

Nineteen performances are lined up from July into September. This week, a new date was added in Pennsylvania and more shows are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, which is known for several of his most classic songs and being excellent from front to back. The tour was initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. We were sailing, but then we really didn't know anymore. Now the light is on, and we're riding like the wind!

When do Christopher Cross 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio begin July 7. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Christopher Cross All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Christopher Cross on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

