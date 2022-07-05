View all results for 'alt'
Christopher Cross Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40th year celebration, rescheduled and extended
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 5, 2022

Christopher Cross has re-added 2022 tour dates for the USA.

Nineteen performances are lined up from July into September. This week, a new date was added in Pennsylvania and more shows are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, which is known for several of his most classic songs and being excellent from front to back. The tour was initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. We were sailing, but then we really didn't know anymore. Now the light is on, and we're riding like the wind!

When do Christopher Cross 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio begin July 7. Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Christopher Cross Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Christopher Cross All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 16
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons
Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons Columbus, OH
Jul 22
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Hyatt Regency - Newport Beach
Hyatt Regency - Newport Beach Newport Beach, CA
Aug 6
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 7
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Buskirk Chumley Theater
Buskirk Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN
Aug 10
Christopher Cross and 40th
Christopher Cross and 40th at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Aug 11
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Aug 12
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Sandy Springs, GA
Aug 14
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Disney World
Disney World Orlando, FL
Aug 15
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Disney World
Disney World Orlando, FL
Aug 16
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Aug 17
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center Fort Lauderdale, FL
Aug 19
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 20
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Aug 21
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Aug 26
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Aug 27
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Aug 28
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Aug 31
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at City Winery - Boston
City Winery - Boston Boston, MA
Sep 1
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at City Winery - Boston
City Winery - Boston Boston, MA
Sep 2
Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

We recommend following Christopher Cross on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Christopher Cross Zumic artist page.

recommended music
