Christopher Cross Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40th year celebration extended
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2023

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross added 2023 tour dates for the USA.

Twenty performances are lined up from now into November. This week, three new dates were added in Illinois, Nevada, and California and more shows are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which is known for some of his most popular songs.

When do Christopher Cross 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Christopher Cross Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
Christopher Cross at Starlite Marbella
Starlite Marbella Marbella, AL, Spain
Sep 28
Christopher Cross at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Christopher Cross at Stadium Theatre
Stadium Theatre Woonsocket, RI
Sep 30
Christopher Cross at Warner Theatre Torrington
Warner Theatre Torrington Torrington, CT
Oct 1
Christopher Cross at Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh
Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 5
Christopher Cross at Live at the Ludlow Garage
Live at the Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH
Oct 6
Christopher Cross at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Oct 12
Christopher Cross at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Oct 15
Christopher Cross at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
Christopher Cross at State Theatre for the Arts
State Theatre for the Arts Red Bluff, CA
Oct 19
Christopher Cross at Uptown Theatre Napa
Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA
Oct 22
Christopher Cross at Turlock Community Theatre
Turlock Community Theatre Turlock, CA
Oct 23
Christopher Cross at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Oct 24
Christopher Cross at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Oct 25
Christopher Cross at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
Oct 26
Christopher Cross at The Saban
The Saban Beverly Hills, CA
Oct 28
Christopher Cross at Cache Creek Casino Resort
Cache Creek Casino Resort Brooks, CA
Nov 2
Christopher Cross at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Nov 10
Christopher Cross at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Nov 11
Christopher Cross at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center Fort Lauderdale, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Christopher Cross on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Christopher Cross Zumic artist page.

