Christopher Cross Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross added 2023 tour dates for the USA.

Twenty performances are lined up from now into November. This week, three new dates were added in Illinois, Nevada, and California and more shows are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which is known for some of his most popular songs.

When do Christopher Cross 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Christopher Cross Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Christopher Cross at Sony Hall Sony Hall New York, NY buy tickets

Christopher Cross All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Christopher Cross on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

