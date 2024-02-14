View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Chromeo Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts for funky duo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2024

Electronic R&B duo Chromeo added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Adult Contemporary.

New concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe and North America from late May into October. Opening acts on select dates will be The Midnight, Girl Ultra, and / or Ruth Radelet. More dates are expected to be announced. Later this month, Chromeo will perform intimate shows in New York City (Manhattan and Brooklyn), Long Beach, and San Francisco.

When do Chromeo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHROME. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chromeo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 16
Chromeo at Rough Trade
Rough Trade New York, NY
Feb 18
Chromeo at Public Records
Public Records Brooklyn, NY
Oct 4
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Chromeo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Chromeo at Rough Trade
Rough Trade New York, NY
Feb 18
Chromeo at Public Records
Public Records Brooklyn, NY
Feb 20
Chromeo at Fingerprints
Fingerprints Long Beach, CA
Feb 22
Chromeo at Amoeba Music
Amoeba Music San Francisco, CA
Apr 4
to
Apr 6
Resonate Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
May 17
to
May 19
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 28
Chromeo at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
May 29
Chromeo at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
May 30
Chromeo at Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 1
Chromeo at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 2
Chromeo at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 4
Chromeo at Kantine
Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 5
Chromeo at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Jun 7
Chromeo at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Jun 9
Chromeo at Project House
Project House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Chromeo at The Poetry Club
The Poetry Club Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Chromeo at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Chromeo at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Chromeo at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Chromeo at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 5
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Malkin Bowl
Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 6
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Remlinger Farms
Remlinger Farms Carnation, WA
Sep 7
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 11
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 14
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 16
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 17
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Sep 19
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Sep 20
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 21
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 22
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 24
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 25
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Ruth Radelet at The Vanguard - FL
The Vanguard - FL Orlando, FL
Sep 27
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 29
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 1
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 2
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 3
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Anthem Washington
Anthem Washington Washington, DC
Oct 4
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 7
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 9
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 10
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Oct 11
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Oct 12
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 15
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 16
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 18
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chromeo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Adult Contemporary is scheduled for release on February 16. For more, check out Chromeo's Zumic artist page.

1
297
artists
Chromeo
genres
Disco electro-funk Electro Rock Funk Rock Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chromeo
Chromeo
Feb
18
Chromeo
Public Records Brooklyn, NY
Oct
4
Chromeo, The Midnight, and Girl Ultra
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chromeo Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 28, 2023
Chromeo Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Electronic Funk Hip Hop Nu-Disco Synth Pop Chromeo
1
760
image for article It Was a Non-stop Party at Made in America Philly 2014 [Review + Photos]
September 5, 2014
It Was a Non-stop Party at Made in America Philly 2014 [Review + ...
News Bas Big Daddy Kane Cherub Chromeo Cut Snake Danny Brown destructo DJ Cassidy Girl Talk Glassjaw Grimes Holy Ghost! J. Cole Kanye West Kings of Leon mayer hawthorne Pissed Jeans R3HAB Spoon Steve Aoki The National The Neighbourhood Mimosa Philadelphia, PA Baby Baby Bauer City & Colour Kaneholler OCD: Moosh & Twist The OBGM's Vacationer Young & Sick
1
1432
image for article "Legs" - Chuck Inglish ft Chromeo [YouTube Official Music Video]
June 5, 2014
"Legs" - Chuck Inglish ft Chromeo [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Disco Electronic Funk Hip Hop Chromeo Chicago, IL Michigan Montreal, QC Official Music Video Chuck Inglish
1
1285
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart