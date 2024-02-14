Chromeo Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic R&B duo Chromeo added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Adult Contemporary.
New concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe and North America from late May into October. Opening acts on select dates will be The Midnight, Girl Ultra, and / or Ruth Radelet. More dates are expected to be announced. Later this month, Chromeo will perform intimate shows in New York City (Manhattan and Brooklyn), Long Beach, and San Francisco.
When do Chromeo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is CHROME. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 18
Public Records
Brooklyn, NY
Chromeo All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 18
Public Records
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 20
Fingerprints
Long Beach, CA
Feb 22
Amoeba Music
San Francisco, CA
Apr 4
to
Apr 6
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Live Oak, FL
May 17
to
May 19
Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores, AL
May 29
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
May 30
Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 1
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 2
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 4
Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 9
Project House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
The Poetry Club
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 11
New Century Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 5
Malkin Bowl
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 6
Remlinger Farms
Carnation, WA
Sep 7
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 11
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 16
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 17
The Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Sep 19
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Sep 20
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 21
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Sep 22
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 24
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 25
The Vanguard - FL
Orlando, FL
Sep 27
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Oct 1
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Anthem Washington
Washington, DC
Oct 7
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 9
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 10
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Oct 11
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Oct 12
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 15
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Oct 16
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Oct 18
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Chromeo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Adult Contemporary is scheduled for release on February 16. For more, check out Chromeo's Zumic artist page.