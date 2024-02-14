Chromeo Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic R&B duo Chromeo added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Adult Contemporary.

New concerts are scheduled at venues across Europe and North America from late May into October. Opening acts on select dates will be The Midnight, Girl Ultra, and / or Ruth Radelet. More dates are expected to be announced. Later this month, Chromeo will perform intimate shows in New York City (Manhattan and Brooklyn), Long Beach, and San Francisco.

When do Chromeo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHROME. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chromeo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chromeo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Adult Contemporary is scheduled for release on February 16. For more, check out Chromeo's Zumic artist page.