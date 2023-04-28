Chromeo Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electro duo Chromeo have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Funk Yourself.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across the USA and Canada. The opening act on select dates will be Ric Wilson, Coco & Breezy, and / or Max Rio. Coming up, Chromeo have a previously announced headlining show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre followed by festivals including the Sundown Solstice Festival in Alaska.

When do Chromeo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin May 2. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chromeo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chromeo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the lyric video for their new song "Replacements" featuring La Roux. For more, check out Chromeo's Zumic artist page.