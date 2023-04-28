View all results for 'alt'
Chromeo Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Getting funky across the USA and Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 28, 2023

Electro duo Chromeo have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Funk Yourself.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across the USA and Canada. The opening act on select dates will be Ric Wilson, Coco & Breezy, and / or Max Rio. Coming up, Chromeo have a previously announced headlining show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre followed by festivals including the Sundown Solstice Festival in Alaska.

When do Chromeo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin May 2. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Chromeo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 13
Chromeo, Ric Wilson, and Max Rio at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Chromeo All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
Chromeo, Hot Chip, Coco & Breezy, and Cimafunk at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Sundown Solstice Festival at Cuddy Family Midtown Park
Cuddy Family Midtown Park Anchorage, AK
Jun 22
to
Jun 25
Electric Forest Festival at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest Davison, MI
Sep 23
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 25
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 26
Chromeo and Coco & Breezy at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 28
Chromeo and Coco & Breezy at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 3
Chromeo and Coco & Breezy at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Chromeo and Coco & Breezy at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 10
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 12
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 13
Chromeo, Ric Wilson, and Max Rio at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 16
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 17
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 19
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 20
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 22
Chromeo and Ric Wilson at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Chromeo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the lyric video for their new song "Replacements" featuring La Roux. For more, check out Chromeo's Zumic artist page.

