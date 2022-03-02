CHVRCHES Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

CHVRCHES have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Screen Violence. The LP was released last year. The newly announced North American shows are set in May and June.

The Scottish group plan to begin a tour through the UK later this month before beginning their American tour with a performance at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta. CHVRCHES also have a handful of performances in Mexico and Western Europe, most of which are festivals.

When do CHVRCHES 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VIOLENTDELIGHTS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

CHVRCHES All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following CHVRCHES on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

