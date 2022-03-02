View all results for 'alt'
CHVRCHES Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Synth-pop tunes in the UK, America, and Europe
Published March 2, 2022

CHVRCHES have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Screen Violence. The LP was released last year. The newly announced North American shows are set in May and June.

The Scottish group plan to begin a tour through the UK later this month before beginning their American tour with a performance at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta. CHVRCHES also have a handful of performances in Mexico and Western Europe, most of which are festivals.

When do CHVRCHES 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VIOLENTDELIGHTS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

CHVRCHES All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Fat Sams
Fat Sams Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 12
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Poetry Club SWG3
Poetry Club SWG3 Glasgow, United Kingdom
Mar 14
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 18
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League
CHVRCHES and Winnetka Bowling League at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Mar 19
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 13
to
May 14
Tecate Emblema
Tecate Emblema at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
May 18
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Showcenter Complex
Showcenter Complex San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
May 21
to
May 22
Corona Capital Guadalajara
Corona Capital Guadalajara at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa festival
BottleRock Napa festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 30
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 31
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 1
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 2
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 4
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jun 5
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 9
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Artpark Mainstage Theater
Artpark Mainstage Theater Lewiston, NY
Jun 10
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
WonderRoad Festival
WonderRoad Festival at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 13
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 15
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 16
CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Sep 25
Grace Jones and CHVRCHES
Grace Jones and CHVRCHES at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following CHVRCHES on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the CHVRCHES Zumic artist page.

CHVRCHES
Electro Rock Indie Pop Synth Pop
