CHVRCHES Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

CHVRCHES have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Screen Violence. The album is scheduled for release on August 27.

The newly added shows are scheduled at mid-size American venues from November into December. The synth-pop group will perform multiple nights in Austin, New York City, and San Diego. The opening act is slated to be up-and-coming artist Donna Missal.

When do CHVRCHES 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for CHVRCHES fan club begins June 7. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following CHVRCHES on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, CHVRCHES shared "How Not To Drown" featuring The Cure's Robert Smith. For concert tickets and more, check out the CHVRCHES Zumic artist page.