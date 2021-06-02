View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

CHVRCHES Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New tour dates, new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2021

CHVRCHES have revealed 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Screen Violence. The album is scheduled for release on August 27.

The newly added shows are scheduled at mid-size American venues from November into December. The synth-pop group will perform multiple nights in Austin, New York City, and San Diego. The opening act is slated to be up-and-coming artist Donna Missal.

When do CHVRCHES 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for CHVRCHES fan club begins June 7. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

CHVRCHES Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 26
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 27
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

CHVRCHES All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Cancelled
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 9
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Hollywood Bowl
Cancelled
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 10
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Golden 1 Center
Cancelled
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 12
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Cancelled
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Dos Equis Pavilion
Cancelled
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 16
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Cancelled
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 18
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cancelled
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jun 19
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at PNC Music Pavilion
Cancelled
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Blossom Music Center
Cancelled
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 25
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Cancelled
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 26
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Cancelled
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 29
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Xcel Energy Center
Cancelled
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 1
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Sprint Center
Cancelled
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 3
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Cancelled
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Xfinity Center
Cancelled
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Nov 9
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 10
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 11
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 12
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 14
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 15
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Nov 17
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Nov 18
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 19
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 20
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Nov 22
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 23
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Nov 26
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 27
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 30
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Dec 1
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 2
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Dec 3
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Dec 5
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Dec 6
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 8
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 9
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Dec 10
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 11
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 13
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 14
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 16
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Dec 17
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following CHVRCHES on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, CHVRCHES shared "How Not To Drown" featuring The Cure's Robert Smith. For concert tickets and more, check out the CHVRCHES Zumic artist page.

2
401
artists
CHVRCHES
genres
Indie Pop Synth-Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES
Nov
25
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov
26
CHVRCHES and Donna Missal
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article CHVRCHES Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 23, 2019
CHVRCHES Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Indie Pop Synth-Pop Charly Bliss CHVRCHES
3
4362
image for article "Never Say Die"- CHVRCHES [YouTube Audio Single]
March 29, 2018
"Never Say Die"
CHVRCHES (YouTube)
Music Electronic-Rock Synth-Pop CHVRCHES Audio Single
4
918
image for article "Bury It" - CHVRCHES ft Hayley Williams [YouTube Official Music Video]
July 21, 2016
"Bury It" - CHVRCHES ft Hayley Williams [YouTube Official Music V...
Music Electronic Indie Pop Synth-Pop CHVRCHES Hayley Williams Glasgow, GB Official Music Video
1
910
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart