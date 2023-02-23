Cigarettes After Sex Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Texas band Cigarettes After Sex have added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. In March, the group will perform in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico before opening up for The 1975 in London. In July, Cigarettes After Sex have headlining shows in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
When do Cigarettes After Sex 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Cigarettes After Sex Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 15
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Cigarettes After Sex All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 15
Teatro Vorterix
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Hipodromo de San Isidro
Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 20
Teatro Coliseo
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 30
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 1
Guanamor Teatro Studio
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Jul 2
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
KITEC
Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Jul 12
Zepp New Taipei
Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Jul 13
Zepp New Taipei
Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Jul 15
Zepp Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Aug 17
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 19
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 21
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 22
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 23
Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden, UT
Aug 26
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Aug 27
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 31
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 1
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Sep 2
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Sep 4
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 11
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 12
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 15
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
We suggest you follow Cigarettes After Sex on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.