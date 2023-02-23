View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cigarettes After Sex Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2023

Texas band Cigarettes After Sex have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. In March, the group will perform in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico before opening up for The 1975 in London. In July, Cigarettes After Sex have headlining shows in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

When do Cigarettes After Sex 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cigarettes After Sex Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 15
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Cigarettes After Sex All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Teatro Vorterix
Teatro Vorterix Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 20
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Teatro Coliseo
Teatro Coliseo Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic 2023
Estereo Picnic 2023 at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Mar 30
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 1
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Jul 2
The 1975, Cigarettes After Sex, The Japanese House, and Bleachers
The 1975, Cigarettes After Sex, The Japanese House, and Bleachers at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at KITEC
KITEC Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Jul 12
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Zepp New Taipei
Zepp New Taipei Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Jul 13
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Zepp New Taipei
Zepp New Taipei Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Jul 15
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Zepp Kuala Lumpur
Zepp Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Aug 15
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Aug 17
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 19
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 21
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 22
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 23
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Aug 26
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 27
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 31
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 1
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 2
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 4
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 9
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 11
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 12
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 15
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

We suggest you follow Cigarettes After Sex on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.

2
296
artists
Cigarettes After Sex
genres
Ambient Pop Dream Pop Indie Rock Shoegaze Slowcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex
Sep
15
Cigarettes After Sex
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 13, 2018
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Alt Rock Post-punk Rock Cigarettes After Sex Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
3
2481
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart