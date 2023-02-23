Cigarettes After Sex Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Texas band Cigarettes After Sex have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in August and September. In March, the group will perform in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico before opening up for The 1975 in London. In July, Cigarettes After Sex have headlining shows in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

When do Cigarettes After Sex 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cigarettes After Sex All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Cigarettes After Sex on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.