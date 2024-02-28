Cigarettes After Sex Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cigarettes After Sex are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the band announced 2024-2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, X's.

New shows are planned at major venues across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand from late August into March of 2025. The Texas group will also play at this year's Bonnaroo festival in June.

X's is scheduled for release on July 12. Listen to the new single, "Tejano Blue."

When do Cigarettes After Sex 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist begin March 5. American Express / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cigarettes After Sex All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cigarettes After Sex on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.