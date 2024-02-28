View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cigarettes After Sex Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour, new album info and song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2024

Cigarettes After Sex are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the band announced 2024-2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, X's.

New shows are planned at major venues across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand from late August into March of 2025. The Texas group will also play at this year's Bonnaroo festival in June.

X's is scheduled for release on July 12. Listen to the new single, "Tejano Blue."

When do Cigarettes After Sex 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist begin March 5. American Express / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cigarettes After Sex Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 6
Cigarettes After Sex at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Cigarettes After Sex All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Aug 31
Cigarettes After Sex at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 1
Cigarettes After Sex at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
Cigarettes After Sex at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 4
Cigarettes After Sex at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 6
Cigarettes After Sex at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 10
Cigarettes After Sex at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 11
Cigarettes After Sex at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 13
Cigarettes After Sex at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Sep 14
Cigarettes After Sex at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Cigarettes After Sex at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 18
Cigarettes After Sex at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 20
Cigarettes After Sex at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 21
Cigarettes After Sex at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Sep 23
Cigarettes After Sex at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Cigarettes After Sex at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 27
Cigarettes After Sex at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 28
Cigarettes After Sex at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 30
Cigarettes After Sex at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 2
Cigarettes After Sex at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Oct 3
Cigarettes After Sex at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
Cigarettes After Sex at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 7
Cigarettes After Sex at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Cigarettes After Sex at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 11
Cigarettes After Sex at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 15
Cigarettes After Sex at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 25
Cigarettes After Sex at Olympic Indoor Hall (OAKA)
Olympic Indoor Hall (OAKA) Marousi, Greece
Oct 28
Cigarettes After Sex at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 29
Cigarettes After Sex at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 1
Cigarettes After Sex at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 3
Cigarettes After Sex at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Nov 5
Cigarettes After Sex at Torwar
Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 7
Cigarettes After Sex at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 9
Cigarettes After Sex at St. Jakobshalle
St. Jakobshalle Basel, BL, Switzerland
Nov 10
Cigarettes After Sex at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Nov 12
Cigarettes After Sex at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Cigarettes After Sex at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 17
Cigarettes After Sex at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Nov 20
Cigarettes After Sex at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Nov 21
Cigarettes After Sex at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Jan 9
Cigarettes After Sex at AsiaWorld Expo - AsiaWorld Arena
AsiaWorld Expo - AsiaWorld Arena Hong Kong, New Territories, Hong Kong
Jan 11
Cigarettes After Sex at Sunway Lagoon
Sunway Lagoon Malaysia
Jan 14
Cigarettes After Sex at MOA Arena
MOA Arena Manila, NCR, Philippines
Jan 17
Cigarettes After Sex at Beach City International Stadium
Beach City International Stadium Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Jan 21
Cigarettes After Sex at Impact Exhibition Hall 5
Impact Exhibition Hall 5 Bangkok, Thailand
Mar 5
Cigarettes After Sex at Grand Arena
Grand Arena Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Mar 7
Cigarettes After Sex at SunBet Arena
SunBet Arena Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Mar 12
Cigarettes After Sex at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 14
Cigarettes After Sex at ICC Sydney
ICC Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 17
Cigarettes After Sex at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 19
Cigarettes After Sex at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cigarettes After Sex on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.

1
416
artists
Cigarettes After Sex
genres
Ambient Pop Dream Pop Indie Rock Shoegaze Slowcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex
Sep
6
Cigarettes After Sex
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Cigarettes After Sex Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 10, 2023
Cigarettes After Sex Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Ambient Pop Dream Pop Indie Rock Shoegaze Slowcore Cigarettes After Sex
2
2691
image for article Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 13, 2018
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Alt Rock Post-punk Rock Cigarettes After Sex Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
3
2678
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart