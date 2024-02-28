Cigarettes After Sex Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cigarettes After Sex are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the band announced 2024-2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, X's.
New shows are planned at major venues across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand from late August into March of 2025. The Texas group will also play at this year's Bonnaroo festival in June.
X's is scheduled for release on July 12. Listen to the new single, "Tejano Blue."
When do Cigarettes After Sex 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist begin March 5. American Express / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 6
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Aug 31
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 6
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 10
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Sep 14
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 18
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 20
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 21
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Sep 23
United Center
Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 27
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 28
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 2
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 3
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Oct 7
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Oct 15
Palacio De Los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 25
Olympic Indoor Hall (OAKA)
Marousi, Greece
Oct 28
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 29
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 1
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 3
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Nov 5
Torwar
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 7
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Nov 9
St. Jakobshalle
Basel, BL, Switzerland
Nov 10
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Nov 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 17
Halle Tony Garnier
Lyon, France
Nov 20
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Nov 21
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Jan 9
AsiaWorld Expo - AsiaWorld Arena
Hong Kong, New Territories, Hong Kong
Jan 14
MOA Arena
Manila, NCR, Philippines
Jan 17
Beach City International Stadium
Kecamatan Pademangan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Jan 21
Impact Exhibition Hall 5
Bangkok, Thailand
Mar 5
Grand Arena
Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Mar 7
SunBet Arena
Pretoria, GP, South Africa
Mar 12
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 14
ICC Sydney
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 17
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 19
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Cigarettes After Sex on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Cigarettes After Sex Zumic artist page.