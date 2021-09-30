View all results for 'alt'
Citizen Cope Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter tour of America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 30, 2021

Citizen Cope — aka Clarence Greenwood — has announced 30+ tour dates for 2022. The newly announced concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on a handful of select dates is set to be soul singer Alice Smith.

The January 29th show in Boston will be of special significance, as Greenwood will celebrate the 20 year anniversary of his self-titled debut album that put him on the map with songs like "Let The Drummer Kick" and "Holdin' On." In a post on Citizen Cope's social media, the 53-year-old shared an uncertain outlook for future tours: "2022 will be the last time I will be touring the US for some time. Although I plan on playing some residencies in my favorite cities in 2023, I most likely will not be back to most of the cities for some time."

Citizen Cope Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 7
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Victory North
Victory North Savannah, GA
Jan 8
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jan 9
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Jan 11
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Jan 12
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jan 13
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 14
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Jan 15
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Jan 16
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
Jan 18
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Jan 19
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Byham Theater
Byham Theater Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 20
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
Jan 21
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jan 22
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jan 23
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Whitaker Center
Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA
Jan 25
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Jan 26
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Jan 27
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jan 28
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Jan 29
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith
Citizen Cope and Alice Smith at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Jan 31
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Le d'Auteuil
Le d'Auteuil Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 1
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at L'Astral
L'Astral Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 2
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 3
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Feb 4
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Feb 5
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 7
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
Feb 8
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Feb 9
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Feb 10
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 11
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 12
Citizen Cope
Citizen Cope at Tampa Theatre
Tampa Theatre Tampa, FL
Apr 28
Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, and Rising Appalachia
Trevor Hall, Citizen Cope, and Rising Appalachia at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 29
Citizen Cope, Trevor Hall, and Rising Appalachia Music
Citizen Cope, Trevor Hall, and Rising Appalachia Music at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
When do Citizen Cope 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Citizen Cope on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Citizen Cope's Zumic artist page.

artists
Citizen Cope
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Folk Rock
