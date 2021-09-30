Citizen Cope Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Citizen Cope — aka Clarence Greenwood — has announced 30+ tour dates for 2022. The newly announced concerts are scheduled from January into February, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on a handful of select dates is set to be soul singer Alice Smith.

The January 29th show in Boston will be of special significance, as Greenwood will celebrate the 20 year anniversary of his self-titled debut album that put him on the map with songs like "Let The Drummer Kick" and "Holdin' On." In a post on Citizen Cope's social media, the 53-year-old shared an uncertain outlook for future tours: "2022 will be the last time I will be touring the US for some time. Although I plan on playing some residencies in my favorite cities in 2023, I most likely will not be back to most of the cities for some time."

When do Citizen Cope 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

