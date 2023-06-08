City and Colour Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

City and Colour have added 2023 fall tour dates.
The newly planned shows are scheduled at venues across the USA in August and September. In the summer months, City and Colour have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and will return in October.
City and Colour All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Centennial Park - Sarnia
Sarnia, ON, Canada
Jun 29
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
La Citadelle
Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 3
Parco della Musica
Padova, Veneto, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 25
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Aug 30
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 2
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 5
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Sep 7
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 8
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 9
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 12
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 13
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 15
Soundstage at Graceland
Memphis, TN
Sep 18
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Sep 20
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 12
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Oct 14
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 17
Theaterfabrik
Munich, Germany
Oct 20
Meet Factory
Prague, Czechia
Oct 21
Proxima
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 22
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Oct 24
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 25
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 27
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
When do City and Colour 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is UNDERGROUND. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow City and Colour on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this year, City and Colour released an album titled The Love Still Held Me Near. For more, check out City and Colour's Zumic artist page.