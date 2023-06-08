View all results for 'alt'
City and Colour Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2023

City and Colour have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are scheduled at venues across the USA in August and September. In the summer months, City and Colour have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and will return in October.

City and Colour All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Bluewater BorderFest Music Festival at Centennial Park - Sarnia
Centennial Park - Sarnia Sarnia, ON, Canada
Jun 29
City and Colour at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Mainsquare 2023 at La Citadelle
La Citadelle Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 3
City and Colour at Parco della Musica
Parco della Musica Padova, Veneto, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 25
City and Colour at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
City and Colour at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 30
City and Colour at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 1
City and Colour at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Sep 2
City and Colour at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 5
City and Colour at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 7
City and Colour at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Sep 8
City and Colour at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 9
City and Colour at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 12
City and Colour at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 13
City and Colour at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
City and Colour at Soundstage at Graceland
Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN
Sep 18
City and Colour at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Sep 19
City and Colour at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 20
City and Colour at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 12
City and Colour at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Oct 13
City and Colour at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Oct 14
City and Colour at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 17
City and Colour at Theaterfabrik
Theaterfabrik Munich, Germany
Oct 18
City and Colour at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Oct 20
City and Colour at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Oct 21
City and Colour at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 22
City and Colour at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Oct 24
City and Colour at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 25
City and Colour at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 27
City and Colour at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
City and Colour at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
City and Colour at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
City and Colour at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
City and Colour at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
City and Colour at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
City and Colour at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
When do City and Colour 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDERGROUND. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow City and Colour on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, City and Colour released an album titled The Love Still Held Me Near. For more, check out City and Colour's Zumic artist page.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins
City and Colour
Indie Rock Rock
