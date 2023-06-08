City and Colour Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

City and Colour have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are scheduled at venues across the USA in August and September. In the summer months, City and Colour have festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and will return in October.

City and Colour All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do City and Colour 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDERGROUND. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow City and Colour on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, City and Colour released an album titled The Love Still Held Me Near. For more, check out City and Colour's Zumic artist page.