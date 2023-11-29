View all results for 'alt'
City Morgue Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2023

Rap duo City Morgue announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Bombs In The Mail Tour.

New spring concerts are set from early April into mid-May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be FOURFIVE. City Morgue released a new album earlier this year titled My Bloody America.

When do City Morgue 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

City Morgue Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

City Morgue All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 6
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Apr 7
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Apr 9
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 10
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 12
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 13
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Apr 15
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 18
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 21
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 23
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Apr 24
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 26
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Apr 27
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 30
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
May 3
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 5
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
May 7
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
May 9
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 10
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
May 11
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 14
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
May 16
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
May 17
City Morgue and FOURFIVE at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow City Morgue on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out City Morgue's Zumic artist page.

