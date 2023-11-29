City Morgue Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rap duo City Morgue announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Bombs In The Mail Tour.

New spring concerts are set from early April into mid-May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be FOURFIVE. City Morgue released a new album earlier this year titled My Bloody America.

When do City Morgue 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

City Morgue All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow City Morgue on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

