CKY Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating 25 years of CKY
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2024

Pennsylvania hard rockers CKY announced 2024 tour dates, their first American tour in five years. Billed as New Reason To Dream, the concerts will be celebrating 25 years since the band's formation in 1998 and first album, Volume 1, in early '99.

The new concerts are set in May at mid-sized venues across North America with opening acts Crobot and / or X-Cops. CKY also have a festival performance at Louder Than Life in September.

CKY Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 24
CKY, Crobot, and Tango Machina at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

CKY All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 1
CKY at Open Chord Music
Open Chord Music Knoxville, TN
May 2
CKY and Crobot at Victory North
Victory North Savannah, GA
May 3
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
May 5
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
May 6
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
May 7
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 8
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Cat’s Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC
May 9
CKY, Crobot, and X-Cops at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 12
CKY at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
May 14
CKY and Crobot at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
May 15
CKY and Crobot at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
May 16
CKY and Crobot at Grewal Hall
Grewal Hall Lansing, MI
May 17
CKY and Crobot at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 18
CKY and Crobot at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
May 20
CKY and Crobot at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
May 21
CKY and Crobot at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
May 22
CKY and Crobot at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 25
CKY and Crobot at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 26
CKY and Crobot at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
When do CKY 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow CKY on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out CKY's Zumic artist page.

1
285
artists
CKY
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Post-Grunge
сomments
image for artist CKY
CKY
May
24
CKY, Crobot, and Tango Machina
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
