Claire Rosinkranz Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz has announced tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March of 2023.

The 18-year-old artist shared that she is finishing up an album but the release date has not been set yet. In her young career, she has not released a full-length LP but her singles and EPs have gained considerable traction. Recently, she shared a lyric video for the song "123."

When do Claire Rosinkranz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CLAIRE. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this month, Claire released a song titled "Bye Bye Bye" which is featured on the movie soundtrack for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. For more, check out Claire Rosinkranz's Zumic artist page.