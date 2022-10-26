View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Claire Rosinkranz Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2022

Singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz has announced tour dates. The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March of 2023.

The 18-year-old artist shared that she is finishing up an album but the release date has not been set yet. In her young career, she has not released a full-length LP but her singles and EPs have gained considerable traction. Recently, she shared a lyric video for the song "123."

When do Claire Rosinkranz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CLAIRE. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Claire Rosinkranz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Claire Rosinkranz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Feb 4
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 6
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 8
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 10
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 11
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia
The Foundry at the Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 13
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 16
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Vinyl Atlanta
Vinyl Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 18
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 21
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Feb 22
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 25
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Feb 27
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 1
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Mar 3
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 4
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 7
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Mar 10
Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Claire Rosinkranz on her social media accounts and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Claire released a song titled "Bye Bye Bye" which is featured on the movie soundtrack for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. For more, check out Claire Rosinkranz's Zumic artist page.

1
82
artists
Claire Rosinkranz
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Claire Rosinkranz
Claire Rosinkranz
Feb
10
Claire Rosinkranz
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart