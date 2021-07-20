Clairo Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie-pop artist Clairo, also known as Claire Cottrill, has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album Sling. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into April at venues from coast to coast. The opening acts will be British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks or indie rockers Widowspeak on the final three concerts.

According to a press release, "Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience. Clairo is integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer."

When do Clairo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Clairo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

