Clairo Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Arlo Parks & Widowspeak
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2021

Indie-pop artist Clairo, also known as Claire Cottrill, has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her new album Sling. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into April at venues from coast to coast. The opening acts will be British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks or indie rockers Widowspeak on the final three concerts.

According to a press release, "Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience. Clairo is integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer."

When do Clairo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Clairo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 24
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Clairo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 17
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 19
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 22
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 24
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Feb 26
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 27
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 2
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 4
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 7
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 8
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 10
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 18
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 20
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 23
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Mar 28
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 30
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 31
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Apr 2
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 3
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 5
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Apr 7
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Apr 9
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 10
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Clairo and Arlo Parks at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 13
Clairo and Widowspeak
Clairo and Widowspeak at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Apr 14
Clairo and Widowspeak
Clairo and Widowspeak at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 16
Clairo and Widowspeak
Clairo and Widowspeak at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain

We recommend following Clairo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Clairo's Zumic artist page.

Feb
24
Clairo and Arlo Parks
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
