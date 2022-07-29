View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Clint Black Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Performing the hits, touring with wife and daughter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 29, 2022

Country artist Clint Black has added 2022-2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour, Clint will be joined by his wife, Lisa Hartman, and their daughter, Lily Pearl. The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from November into February. Clint's next performance will be at KOKE FM's Kokefest in Hutto, TX. He follows that up with a headlining concert tour, opening a handful of shows for Cody Jinks as well.

Clint Black All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 5
Kokefest
Kokefest at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek
Hutto Park at Brushy Creek Hutto, TX
Aug 6
Clint Black
Clint Black at Oaklawn Park
Oaklawn Park Hot Springs, AR
Aug 11
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Aug 12
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 13
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 20
Clint Black
Clint Black at Sugar Creek Casino
Sugar Creek Casino Hinton, OK
Sep 3
Clint Black
Clint Black at Tuskahoma Capitol Grounds
Tuskahoma Capitol Grounds Tuskahoma, OK
Sep 8
Clint Black
Clint Black at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University Auburn, AL
Sep 10
Clint Black
Clint Black at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 11
Clint Black
Clint Black at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Sep 13
Clint Black
Clint Black at Bologna Performing Arts Center
Bologna Performing Arts Center Cleveland, MS
Sep 15
Clint Black
Clint Black at Knox Memorial
Knox Memorial Mount Vernon, OH
Sep 16
Clint Black
Clint Black at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Sep 17
Clint Black
Clint Black at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom Cincinnati, OH
Sep 18
Clint Black
Clint Black at Tennessee Valley Fair
Tennessee Valley Fair Knoxville, TN
Oct 1
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 2
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis
Cody Jinks, Clint Black, and Ward Davis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 6
Clint Black
Clint Black at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Oct 8
Clint Black
Clint Black at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Payson, AZ
Nov 17
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Ames Center
Ames Center Burnsville, MN
Nov 18
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Appleton, WI
Nov 19
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at CH Mayo Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center
CH Mayo Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center Rochester, MN
Nov 20
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
Dec 1
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at ArcBest Corporation Performing Arts Center
ArcBest Corporation Performing Arts Center Fort Smith, AR
Dec 2
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Dec 3
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita Wichita, KS
Dec 4
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Bridge View Center
Bridge View Center Ottumwa, IA
Dec 8
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Wachholz College Center
Wachholz College Center Kalispell, MT
Dec 9
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Helena Civic Center
Helena Civic Center Helena, MT
Dec 10
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Alberta Bair Theater
Alberta Bair Theater Billings, MT
Dec 15
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Stranahan Theater
Stranahan Theater Toledo, OH
Dec 16
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Dec 17
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Dec 18
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Jan 27
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Jan 28
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Globe News Center For The Performing Arts
Globe News Center For The Performing Arts Amarillo, TX
Jan 29
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Feb 2
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Feb 5
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and Lily Pearl Black at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
When do Clint Black 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Clint Black on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Clint Black's Zumic artist page.

1
202
artists
Clint Black
genres
Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Clint Black
Clint Black
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart