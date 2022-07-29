Clint Black Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Country artist Clint Black has added 2022-2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour, Clint will be joined by his wife, Lisa Hartman, and their daughter, Lily Pearl. The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from November into February. Clint's next performance will be at KOKE FM's Kokefest in Hutto, TX. He follows that up with a headlining concert tour, opening a handful of shows for Cody Jinks as well.

Clint Black All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Clint Black 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Clint Black on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

